Berlin, March 23, 2024 – A magnificent podium has arrived from the Diving World Cup in Italy. The pair Giovanni Tocci and Lorenzo Marsaglia took second place in the synchronized trampoline competition with a score of 397.62.

First place was taken by the British Anthony Harding and Jack Locher, who won with a score of 423.27 points. Americans Greg Duncan and Tyler Downs were third on the podium with a score of 374.85.

Chiara Pellacani finished sixth in the women’s trampoline competition.

Photo by DBM Deepbluemedia