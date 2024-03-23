loading…

Russian emergency services vehicles are parked near the Crocus City Hall concert venue that burned down following shooting, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on March 22. Photo/Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

MOSCOW – Investigators, criminalists and experts from the Investigative Committee, together with operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service, continue the investigation at the site of the terrorist attack in Moscow.

“The bodies of the victims are being examined. It was previously determined that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack. “Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase,” said a statement from the Russian Investigative Committee, reported by Sputnik.

The committee explained, “Physical evidence, including weapons and ammunition, has been confiscated from the crime scene, all necessary expert examinations, including genetic, ballistic and fingerprint examinations, are being appointed and have been carried out. CCTV footage is being seized and studied.”

⚡️The terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall burst into the concert hall and began shooting people point blank, reports a Sputnik correspondent from the scene who witnessed the incident.

Meanwhile, the heads of the FSB, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Investigative Committee and Rosgvardia have reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Putin was briefed by the Minister of Emergency Services on the steps being taken to offer all forms of assistance and save the lives of those suffering from terrorist attacks.

At the same time Putin held talks with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

They informed Putin about the measures taken to help the victims of the attack.

More than 60 people were killed in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, saying the number of victims could rise.

“110 adults and 5 children are now in hospital after the terrorist attack, 60 adults are in serious condition,” said Moscow Region Governor Vorobyov.

