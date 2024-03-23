Vatican City, March 23, 2024 – “Public service means the search for and propagation of the truth, for example by countering the spread of fake news and the insidious plans of those who seek to influence public opinion through ideological means, lying and destroying the fabric of society.” . Pope Francis said this in an audience with RAI employees and managers.

“This means avoiding any misleading reductions, remembering that truth is “symphonic” and that it is best understood,” the Pope continued, “by learning to listen to many voices, as in a choir, and not always and only by shouting out one’s own idea.” For the Pope, an information service means “serving the right of citizens to correct information transmitted without prejudice, without jumping to conclusions, but devoting the time necessary to understand, reflect and combat cognitive pollution, since information must also be “ecological”, i.e. there is a man.” Pope Francis also stressed that Rai, as a public service, must guarantee pluralism and offer fiction that helps us find the meaning of life without “chasing ratings at the expense of content.” (source: Ansa)

