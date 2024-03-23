Spectators at a theater near Moscow on Friday evening were severely shocked by the largest terrorist attack in the Russian capital in more than twenty years. The death toll now stands at 133, and on Saturday there were long lines of volunteers outside hospitals to donate blood for many of the wounded. Many residents are wondering how this could happen, despite warnings of an impending attack circulating in recent weeks. Five questions about the largest terrorist attack in Moscow since 2002, when more than a hundred people died, also in a theater.

1 How did the attack continue?



The attack began around 20:00, shortly before the start of the concert of the Russian rock band Picnic in the Crocus City Hall complex in the suburbs of Krasnogorsk. Four men in camouflage clothing entered the hall and began shooting from machine guns. The orchestra, waiting backstage, managed to escape across the stage, as did some of the audience. The attackers then set the hall on fire, possibly with Molotov cocktails.

Authorities say at least 133 people were killed and 145 injured, 60 of them in critical condition. In addition to gunshot and burn wounds, concertgoers were trampled or suffocated by smoke in the complex’s catacombs. Ten bodies were reportedly found in the toilet. According to those present, the police and emergency services arrived at the scene very late.

2 Was the attack unexpected or were there advance instructions?



Earlier this month, the United States warned the Russians that American intelligence agencies had received information that the Islamic State Khorasan, the Afghan affiliate of IS, was preparing attacks. This may happen within a few days. To this end, the US Embassy in Russia on March 7 urged US citizens to avoid public gatherings, including concerts, for the next 48 hours.

President Putin angrily dismissed such warnings as provocations last Tuesday. “This looks like outright blackmail,” he said, “to intimidate and destabilize our society.”

It was also known that IS, which lost its last stronghold in Syria in 2019, has become active again abroad in recent months. In Iran, ISIS already carried out a major attack in the south of the country in January this year, which killed 84 people.

European intelligence agencies say they have recently foiled several attacks. Russia’s FSB itself, the successor to the KGB, also said earlier this month that it had killed several Islamic fundamentalists who allegedly wanted to attack a synagogue in Moscow.

3 How is President Putin reacting now?



Vladimir Putin, who just days ago claimed victory in the presidential election for the fifth time, linked the attack to Ukraine in a statement Saturday afternoon. He said the four arrested attack suspects were heading to Ukraine, which would give them an escape route. According to Putin, a total of eleven arrests were made. He compared terrorists to Nazis. “Just as the Nazis once carried out mass murders in occupied territories, they decided to carry out a show execution, a bloody intimidation.” Putin called for the unity of citizens and “our comrades at the front”: “No one will be able to sow poisonous seeds of discord, panic and discord in our multinational society.”

An ISIS attack would be very inappropriate for the Kremlin. Now that Russia is positioning itself in relation to the Arab world as an ally of Islam, it does not need anti-Islamic sentiments. Migrants from Central Asia are also recruited into the army: after serving in Ukraine, they are offered Russian citizenship.

The actions of Russia’s intelligence agency, the FSB, formerly the KGB, also reflect the Kremlin’s changing priorities. Ten years ago, the FSB was focused on preventing attacks by Islamic fundamentalists. According to her, in 2013 she had more than eighty similar cases. statement from the Russian newspaper in exile, Novaya Gazeta. By 2023, their number had dropped to 4. However, that same year, according to the FSB, more than thirty Ukrainian attacks were thwarted.

4 Have the criminals been caught and what is known about them?



According to the director of the FSB secret service, eleven people have now been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the attack. It also includes four alleged perpetrators. At about half past eight on Saturday morning, the Baza Telegram channel, which has good sources in the Russian special services, reported that several men were detained near the Ukrainian border near the village of Teply in the Bryansk region. It is reported that after a short shootout, their car, a white Renault, overturned. Two men were reportedly arrested at the scene, while four others reportedly fled into the woods. Weapons and ammunition were allegedly found in the car, as well as four passports of citizens of the Central Asian state of Tajikistan.

This would contradict the Kremlin’s claim that the criminals “had relevant contacts in Ukraine.” However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan talks about “fake news”: two of the citizens mentioned by the Base – Nasridinov Makhmadrasul and Ismonov Rivozhidin – allegedly returned to Tajikistan on November 26 and are now there.

Ukrainian President Zelensky denies his involvement in the attack, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls Russia’s accusations a “planned provocation” to incite “anti-Ukrainian hysteria” and justify a new mobilization. The ministry cited apartment bombings during Putin’s first election campaign in 1999, which authorities say were carried out by Chechen terrorists but many believe were actually carried out by the FSB itself: “There are no red lines for Putin’s dictatorship. He is ready to kill his citizens for political purposes.”

5 Could the Islamic State really be behind the attack?



Shortly after the attack, IS-K itself claimed responsibility for the attack via a Telegram post. The organization added that the criminals managed to escape. Eyewitnesses present at Crocus City Hall also reported that the perpetrators had beards, which may indicate that they were indeed Islamic fundamentalists.

This may also be evidenced by the arrest of a car with Tajiks near Bryansk. One of the detainees, who allegedly arrived from Turkey on February 4, admitted during interrogation, again in a video distributed on Telegram, that he was offered to kill people for money. He said he didn’t know his client’s name. It would involve a “co-worker of the preacher.”

Russian authorities have not yet confirmed that the attack was the work of ISIS, although the US has insisted it was so. American expert and anti-terrorism analyst Colin P. Clark noted in The New York Times that in the past few years, IS has often expressed harsh criticism of President Putin’s Russia. “IS accuses the Kremlin of having Muslim blood on its hands, citing Moscow’s interventions in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria.”

