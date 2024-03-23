“If it is not María, it will be Corina. She already has a campaign slogan,” was one of the reactions of Venezuelans after María Corina Machado designated Corina Yoris Villasana, an academic, as her successor to participate in the presidential elections in Venezuela. this July 28, 2024, this after his inability to hold public office, imposed by the Nicolás Maduro regime. Next, we will tell you who the new Vente Venezuela candidate is and how the Llanero people received her.

Who is Corina Yoris, opposition candidate to replace María Corina Machado?

Corina Yoris Villasana, born in Caracas on March 17, 1944, is a Venezuelan philosopher, professor, academic and politician. She has a degree in Letters and Philosophy from the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), where she also obtained her doctorate in History. She has a master’s degree in Latin American Literature from the Simón Bolívar University (USB) and another in Logic and Philosophy of Science from the University of Salamanca, Spain.

Corina Yoris has a long career and academic preparation. Photo: LR/Instagram composition.

Yoris has held several academic positions, including the direction of the School of Philosophy at UCAB and the direction of the Philosophy postgraduate degree at the same university. In addition, she has been a columnist for El Nacional and a Level VII professor assigned to the Department of Political Studies of the Metropolitan University.

“We have found a person of my complete confidence, an honorable one, who emerged from the heart of the Democratic Unitary Platform. Everyone knows that my fight is not over. The law establishes that up to 10 days before the election there can be a substitution of a candidate. So here we are going to fight until the last day,” Machado said at the press conference, presenting her as the new image of the opposition in the Venezuelan elections.

Before the announcement, Corina assured to fight for real change in the Caribbean country. “Venezuela is going towards a path of transition and we have to travel it together. We are all necessary at this moment. God gave us women to give birth. We are giving birth to the country, but we need the support of the hand of man (…). It’s all of us, it’s Venezuela, that Venezuela that wants to recover its freedom and dignity,” he said.

Why can’t María Corina Machado participate in the Venezuelan presidential elections?

María Corina Machado, opposition leader in Venezuela, cannot participate in the 2024 presidential elections due to a disqualification that prevents her from holding public office. This decision was made by the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela, which has been accused of always acting in favor of the Government. Machado’s disqualification is for 15 years.

What was the reaction of Venezuelans to the announcement of Corina Yoris as the presidential candidate of Vente Venezuela?

As revealed, Corina Yoris is the current candidate of the Unitary Platform in the Venezuelan presidential elections of July 28, 2024, as a representative of María Corina Machado, who was politically disqualified. Despite her inexperience in the political field, her appointment has been well received by many spokespersons of the Venezuelan opposition, as well as by thousands of Venezuelan citizens who made her a trend and who rescued her incredible professional preparation. .

Corina Yoris has been praised by thousands of Venezuelans after being announced as a presidential candidate to replace María Corina Machado. Photo: LR/Instagram composition.

“Excellent, how nice to see people like this for these important positions for the nation, what beautiful news among so many things. Blessings and to vote for freedom”, “Maduro was appointed by Chávez and his resume was a union member and minibus driver”, ” Another prepared woman. This is what our country needs! Progress, study, to move forward”, “God I have faith that Maduro is going to leave this year”, “We are going to defeat Maduro, to vote for the Corinas”, were some of the comments after the announcement of Vente Venezuela.

