We are accustomed to many social differences, but there is something new: between progressive girls and conservative boys. The “gender gap” has been a hot topic since the Financial Times wrote about it in late January. The bottom line: In recent years, girls have become increasingly liberal, but boys have not. Across the world, from the United States to South Korea, Gen Z men are more conservative than the generation before them.

Almost two months later, nuances come into play. There is still too little research to determine whether this gap actually exists, Vox said last week. The Atlantic wrote that the gender gap has remained stable for many years – although the data showing this relates to the period before 2018, and, according to the FT, a lot has changed in recent years.

It remains to be seen how wide and persistent the gender gap is, but it seems likely to me that the gap between boys and girls is growing. The same thing happened to Marie-Lotte Hagen and Nydia van Voorthuizen, who recently chronicled their tour of high schools across the country on their feminist podcast Damn Honey. They presented guest lectures on self-determination to approximately five hundred students at all levels. They noticed that many boys held anti-feminist views inspired by influential people such as self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate. According to Tate, who has been accused of rape by several women, women should just stay home to take care of their (tough, macho) husbands.

You don’t have to be Einstein to understand where anti-feminism comes from. We’ve been in a new feminist wave for about a decade now, and #MeToo is an additional catalyst. Women demand more space, and men, especially those of the dominant variety, find themselves in the dock: they are accused of “toxic masculinity.” “At a time when women are emancipating and you, as a man, feel that your identity is under threat, Andrew Tate is of course very attractive,” says Marie-Lotte Hagen.

My first thought about the podcast and this FT article is: doesn’t this gap continue when boys start looking for a partner? If it turns out that most girls don’t want to spend all day doing laundry and cooking, conservative boys will have to adapt. In this sense, girls have power. And besides the question of power: who is in love and does not give their partner the opportunity to develop?

This idea became even stronger when I read a blog post by Alice Evans, on whose research the FT article was partly based. “Romantic love is an underrated factor in gender equality,” she recently wrote. In many patriarchal societies, men’s devotion lies with other men, not their wives. Romantic love in this sense is something revolutionary: it creates common interests for men and women. You see, I thought: love and extreme inequality are incompatible, Tate followers will understand this themselves.

The assumption here is that young people actually enter into relationships in the real world. This also applies to Evans’ other point: friendships between boys and girls are a good antidote to the gender gap.

But such physical interaction is becoming less and less common. Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt last week wrote a concerned article in The Atlantic about how smartphones and social media have “taken over” Generation Z. Young people today spend five hours a day on social media and several more hours on screens. Offline meeting time has been reduced by almost half: from two hours to more than an hour a day.

I don’t like to call smartphones and social media disastrous for our social lives. They also facilitate networking, bring together groups of friends and help young people find like-minded people. But it’s still important for people to see each other in real life. That they discuss what they “learned” from someone like Andrew Tate with friends outside of their social networks.

Not enough of this is happening right now. “Girls have a completely different algorithm than boys,” said Marie-Lotte Hagen in Damn Honey. While they’re learning about body positivity, these guys sit and listen to Andrew Tate.

Where does this lead? The honest answer is: no one knows. Generation Z is undergoing “an uncontrolled global social experiment,” as 24-year-old British writer Freya India writes in Haidt’s article: “We didn’t just grow up with algorithms. They raised us.” And when the results are officially known, a whole generation has already been formed.

Flor Rusman (f.rusman@nrc.nl) is the editor of the NRC.

