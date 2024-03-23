Sometimes I worry about a friend. You meet on the terrace, the sun is closer than it has been in recent months, your legs are tucked once again, and suddenly you see very thin ankles peeking out from under your pants. “They look like baby feet,” you involuntarily think and continue the conversation, only to wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat and realize that you have never seen your friend laugh, although usually he, well, sometimes roars or even laughs uncontrollably, but it’s always fun. And then you suddenly remember the light gray shadow under your eyes, bitten nails, and absent-minded gaze.

It’s gnawing. The night goes on, the bags under my eyes turn purple, my fingers turn into claws, my gaze becomes manic. The friend is no longer your friend, but Dr. Caligari.

The day is coming. I’m starting to take stock of whether I have any supporters, because besides the fact that my friend needs to be rescued immediately, I also want to show my determination to more people than Willem and our cat Tommy.

Then, whether I have found these allies or not, I will put something into action. Coffee date, dinner date, come and stay with us, come and lie in this guest room, just let yourself relax.

Only too late do I discover again and again that it is a naive idea to want to bear the burden of others in this way. I already did this as a child, I was affectionately called “shepherd” because I was always frantically checking that everything was in place and that everything was in order.

A few years ago I organized another intervention that included a variety of sandwiches. It didn’t do anyone much good.

“You carry the burden of the world on your shoulders. Hör auf damit,” my German teacher said when I came to tell her I was worried about a starving classmate.

These disturbing things go back to my childhood. It was a survival strategy back then. I was an observer of my parents’ minds. If they were sad or angry, which they often were, then it was either my fault or I should have done something about it.

This principle transformed into a fear of instability, of everything that deviates from the idea: people are bright, shining, life is beautiful. It is the desire to be needed, to demand the right to exist, to control friendships, to think that you are worthy of love when you care about others.

Willem adheres to the ideal of a gentleman who will always pick you up, good-naturedly calls people in need “buddies”, opens a bottle of wine and listens, lets girls down on the street when they are attacked, but does not do it. running towards you, screaming, with a blanket from a fire extinguisher. And people, I think, are exactly like that.

Sarah Slamer writes a column every week. She is the author of books, essays and plays.

