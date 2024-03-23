Hilversum leaders involved in the death of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca must pay almost 287 thousand euros in compensation to poor Carlo’s family. How are they going to do this? I’m afraid that the parents of this aggressive club will quickly come to terms with this. Is it all 57,400 or is the discussion still ongoing?

The fact that the mother is somewhat floating means that her shy child was only pushed and therefore she does not want to pay more than 1000 euros. Whereupon the other parent says that it was that gentle boy in the pub who started teasing and sucking, and so the deadly fight began. This means that, as the initiator, he must pay at least ten ridges more. There may be a list of tariffs. Flat punch: 500 euros. Kick to the stomach: 1000 euros per kick. Spit in the face: 100 euros for a warm drop. Just looked: free. Who would like to lead this meeting? Sievert? He has time.

Last Friday I saw a moving interview with the father of Sanda Dia, who was killed by Belgian police. This is the boy who, during his initiation, had to wash down a freshly ground mouse and two live goldfish with several liters of fish sauce while eighteen respectable boys pissed on him.

These boys also had to pay compensation. Some 8000, some 15000. It is very interesting how calculations are made in Belgium. Only 8000 are urinating and those who cooked with mouse and fish are paying a high rate?

What will be the Bangalist tariff? I think they in the Utrecht student body are now also interested in this. Financially, the damage is already significant as the college and university have turned off the money spigot for now. But the mental damage inflicted on thirty girls is, of course, much greater. They don’t dare go out anymore because their photos, names, addresses, phone numbers and so-called “bed shows” were leaked onto the Internet by two rich kids. The dirtiest bastards are now harassing these kids over the phone. And for the same money they have such a pervert at night.

There are rumors that the two boys did this on the orders of their elders, but they, of course, deny this. Crazy, yes.

I’ve had a fun week because of this shitty mess. This is because last Saturday I wrote that I wanted to publish the names of these two cowards. With a photo, address, phone number and analysis of your appearance and any sexual shortcomings. It was like a fun sponge cake of its own medicine. I love cookie snacks, but quickly changed my mind. The naming and condemnation is not mine and certainly not the NRC’s.

My column was not yet online last week, when extremely nervous members of the USC and UVSV approached me through the strangest channels. They wanted to tell me the names of the thugs, but I was strictly forbidden to mention my source. . Because then there would be some kind of swaying. The most terrible sanctions. I thought about Mohammed bin Salman and laughed at all those shaky hockey voices.

I especially loved the wonderful fear of these good children. I’m afraid of the Senate, I’m afraid of my housemates, I’m afraid of the boyfriend of one of the victims’ sisters, I’m afraid of an acquaintance who is said to be a famous entrepreneur and who can ruin me financially in one fell swoop. I said that Khalid and I are not afraid of anything.

I’ve laughed a lot with the girls about the “criminals” they barely know because they’re pimply teenagers. Nothing is known about men’s actions in bed, and the ladies are afraid that they too will soon no longer be fussing around the club. Apparently the boys were asked to come and apologize to the women’s association. Naked. And then they have to tell a long story about their pet peeve experiences. The boys now asked if the story could be short.

