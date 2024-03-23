Despite the entry of Cold Front number 41, some States of the Republic will have to endure extreme heat of up to 45 degrees for five days, we tell you dates and locations.

Due to the onset of heat waves, as well as the effects of the Anticyclone and the La Niña Phenomenon, we are experiencing a season of high temperatures higher than normal and unfortunately it has favored droughts and lack of water in Mexico.

In which states will the thermometer reach 45 degrees?

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that Cold Front 41 arrived in Mexico and is located in the north, with humidity entering the Pacific Ocean, generating electrical discharges and strong winds in said area, as well as whirlwinds in Coahuila, Nuevo León. and Tamaulipas.

The probability of rain will prevail only in the northeast, north, west, south and center of Mexico, but will not avoid the hot environment, with maximum temperatures of up to 45 degrees for the next five days, starting this March 22 and ending, depending on the conditions, on Tuesday the 26th of the same month.

These are the states where there will be extreme heat in Mexico in the coming days:

From 40 to 45 degrees on Friday, March 22: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. 40 to 45 degrees on Saturday, March 23 in: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (coast). Temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees on Sunday, March 24 in: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan. 40 to 45 degrees on Monday, March 25 in: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan. Up to 45 degrees on Tuesday, March 26 in: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.

recommendations

Do not expose yourself unnecessarily and for prolonged periods of time to the sun’s rays. Use sunscreen. Hydrate properly.

