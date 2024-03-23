Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the “Let’s Keep Making History” Coalition, met with businessmen and representatives of the business chambers in Nuevo León, to whom she shared her vision of a prosperous Mexico.

Before them, he explained his vision for the development of the second floor of the 4T, which includes the following proposals:

Make decisions by consensus with businessmen and women from Mexico; generate value chains through the consolidation of industrial corridors in which the well-being and access to services of workers are guaranteed, as well as continue with the increase in the minimum wage and locate the industries according to the natural resources of each region.

”There is an enormous opportunity to generate development poles in the country that allow us to attract investments, generate infrastructure, but also, in those places to invest in housing, in education, in access to health,” he shared.

Furthermore, he highlighted that to continue building well-being, it is necessary for the minimum wage to reach 2.5 basic baskets per month, this in consensus with the businessmen of Mexico.

“We believe that the minimum wage should represent (…) we have consulted with experts, it should reach 2.5 basic monthly baskets, it has been shown that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily cause inflation and that if the wage increases At a minimum, private investment does not fall, on the contrary, what is generated is well-being, and in the end that is why the presentation is called Shared Prosperity, so what we are looking for is not only GDP growth, Foreign Direct Investment and the major macroeconomic indicators, but the well-being of Mexican men and women,” he said.

He recalled that these decisions have never been made unilaterally, but that the 4T government has privileged constant dialogue with the business sector to promote policies such as increasing the minimum wage, eliminating outsourcing, or stabilizing the price of gas. natural.

“This is obviously not going to be a policy defined by the government, but as has been done until now, in a permanent negotiation with the businessmen of our country, even when we talk about polarization, if you look, the most important decisions of our country in economic matters have been taken by consensus. There has not been a decision to increase the minimum wage unilaterally, it has been a collective decision, by consensus,” he said.

At the meeting, Claudia Sheinbaum presented her Nation Project and vision of the country’s economic development, which involves planning for the redistribution of companies based on territorial vocations and conditions of each region of the country.

“We need to have a planning scheme, based on territorial vocations, territorial natural resources, that is, where there is water there will be certain types of industries, where there is scarcity there will be another type and what infrastructure we have to create in each of these areas” , he explained.

Likewise, she presented some of the most important achievements of when she was Head of Government in Mexico City, among which the reduction of crimes and the perception of insecurity, investment in mobility, results in transparency, the attraction of foreign investment, economic growth and poverty reduction.

For his part, Fernando Canales Stelzer, president of CANACO Monterrey, recognized the assistance of the candidate from Morena, PT and PVEM to maintain a dialogue that allows the joint construction of a better country, in the face of the upcoming electoral process.

“This year, in 2024, our country faces the most important democratic day in its history, not only because of the number of public servants who will be elected, but also because it is the largest electoral roll in our history, coupled with the meaning it has for the future of our country,” he commented.

At the main table were Gabriel Chapa Muñoz, president of COPARMEX Nuevo León and Grupo ICONN; Jaime Herrera, CANACO vice president and director of Key Química; Fernando Turrent, president of the National Association of Independent Business Owners; Altagracia Gómez, coordinator of the Development with Well-being and Regional Perspective axis; Tatiana Clouthier, coordinator of Candidate Spokespersons; Roberta Clariond Rangel, from the Air Quality Observatory.

