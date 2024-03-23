Mexican authorities began an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a group of Ecuadorian migrants in Chiapas, where various criminal organizations and human traffickers operate.

The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Friday that it opened an investigation after the complaint presented by diplomatic officials of Ecuador in Mexico, who stated that in the middle of the week they were contacted by an Ecuadorian who, anonymously, reported the kidnapping of the group of migrants in the border city of Tapachula and provided their possible location.

Due to the above, police officers went to the address provided by the informant, but did not find any person detained.

Despite this, the State Prosecutor’s Office decided to keep the investigation active to clarify the case.

The announcement by the Mexican authorities coincided with a complaint made by the private legal advice office 1800 Migrante, which provides support to the Ecuadorian community in the United States, which reported on social networks that at least 95 Ecuadorians had been kidnapped in the week in Tapachula and that the captors were extorting their relatives.

The president of 1800 Migrante, William Murillo, told The Associated Press that he was the one who reported the case to Ecuadorian authorities and provided the location of the place where the group of migrants was allegedly detained, information he obtained through a relative of one. of the kidnapped, who contacted him by telephone.

Murillo stated that one of the alleged kidnappers called him directly and threatened that, if he did not stop intervening in the case, he would murder the migrants.

Regarding the current situation of the group of foreigners, the lawyer indicated that he does not know where they are, and added that he has information that the immigration authorities detained about 19 Ecuadorians.

An official from the National Immigration Institute — who spoke on condition of anonymity because he does not have permission to testify — told the AP that 12 Ecuadorians were located, who denied having any relationship with the alleged group that was kidnapped in Tapachula.

Murillo was surprised by the attitude of the Mexican authorities in the case, and admitted that he found it curious that, when the police arrived at the place where the kidnapped migrants were presumed to be, they found no one.

“Someone told them that there was an operation and that’s why when the authorities arrived they didn’t find anyone,” he added.

Last December 30, 32 migrants from Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras and Mexico traveling on a private bus were kidnapped in the state of Tamaulipas, in the north of the country, and released shortly after.

On the other hand, in the northern state of Chihuahua, a Venezuelan migrant died and other people were injured — among them a child and his mother — when a vehicle that was traveling on a highway that connects the border town of Ciudad Juárez with Chihuahua overturned. capital of the state, state authorities indicated on Friday.

The child, who suffered a head injury and jaw fracture, was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Chihuahua, while the rest of the injured were transported by land.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions