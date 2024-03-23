King Charles III and Kate Middleton were hospitalized at the Marylebone Clinic in London, both recovering from their respective surgeries, the king was treated for an enlarged prostate, while the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery.

And according to the Daily Mail, while they were both recovering, the monarch was seen “walking” from his hospital bed to see Princess Kate in the hallway.

The British tabloid notes that a source said: “There is a very strong relationship between Their Majesties and the Princes of Wales. They are very close, even more so at the moment.”

Another source added: “The king has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has great love and respect for him and his position.”

“When they were in the hospital together, they walked down the hall a lot to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

The king’s spokesman said Charles III was “very proud of Kate for her bravery in speaking out as she did” about her illness. Since they were together in hospital near Harley Street, the king has “remained in close contact with his beloved daughter-in-law over the past few weeks,” the Daily Mail said.

The news that the Princess of Wales has a form of cancer shocked the world and the announcement came just months after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles also has cancer.

Kate has started “preventive chemotherapy” and wants privacy while she focuses on getting better and being there for her young family.

