The Chamber of Deputies generally approved the reform of the Federal Penal Code and the General Health Law, with 267 votes in favor, 104 against and 33 abstentions. This reform seeks to penalize with imprisonment of two to six years and fines of one thousand to two thousand times the daily value of the Measurement and Update Unit, the practice of the well-known “conversion therapies”, which attempt to change the sexual orientation of people.

In addition, it is contemplated to double the sanction when these practices are carried out against minors under 18 years of age, older adults or people with disabilities. In cases where fathers, mothers or guardians are responsible for these sanctioned actions, the judge may choose to impose a reprimand or warning as a penalty.

Also sanction the professional, technical or auxiliary people who apply said therapies; In addition, “they will be suspended from professional practice for one to three years; and, in the event of recidivism, the definitive prohibition of the corresponding professional practice will be imposed, with the cancellation of the registration of the professional license.”

The trans representative Salma Luévano (Morena) pointed out that the reform does not prohibit psychological accompaniment treatments for people of diversity, “what it does prohibit in a clear and forceful way is that the orientation be hindered, restricted, prevented, undermined or suppressed.” person’s sexual identity or gender expression.

“In Mexico, nearly 500,000 people have attempted to correct their sexual orientation and 700,000 have tried to correct their gender identity. Almost one and a half million people of our diversity have thought about suicide, having consequences on their mental and physical health.” , he said.

