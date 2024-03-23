Only one of these AMGs is currently on sale in the Netherlands.

AMG is not generally a car for the frugal, but there was a time when AMGs were quite subtle. There’s nothing wrong with a surprisingly fat AMG, but the humble AMG has its charms too. We found a good example of this at Marktplaats.

This is a real SLK 32 AMG. This isn’t a car that screams from the rooftops that it’s an AMG. And what many people don’t realize at all: this is also a pretty rare car. This is currently the only example sold in the Netherlands.

Although its successor had a big V8, this SLK still has a V6 under the hood. However, it doesn’t make much of a difference in terms of power. All thanks to the compressor, which increases the power of the six-cylinder engine to 354 hp. This is only 6 hp. less than the SLK 55 AMG. In terms of torque, you also have nothing to complain about: it has 450 Nm.

In terms of appearance, the SLK 32 AMG may be modest, but this version truly has a unique appearance. The AMG has a different front bumper, spoiler, two left-hand tailpipes and double five-spoke wheels. These rims also hide the larger brakes.

A total of 4,333 examples of the SLK 32 AMG were built, which is not a lot by AMG standards. Moreover, about half of these cars went to the United States. So this is a case that doesn’t really happen very often. There are a total of 32 cars with Dutch license plates and this is the only car currently for sale.

This particular example has only 96,988 km on the odometer and, according to the advertisement on Marktplaats, it belonged to an elderly person (74 years old). As far as one can judge from the photographs, the car looks perfect. With an asking price of €27,450, it’s not exactly a bargain, but for that amount you’re getting a rare AMG. We would say: take a chance!

