Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) meets British Foreign Minister David Cameron (left) in Jerusalem on November 23, 2023. Photo/Anadolu Agency

LONDON – British Foreign Minister David Cameron accused Israel of hampering the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a letter addressed to Alicia Kearns, chair of Britain’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Cameron said he was “extremely frustrated” that humanitarian aid to Gaza was “routinely delayed pending Israeli clearance”.

He also challenged claims made by former Israeli spokesman Eylon Levy, who has been suspended, regarding the closure of the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza on Saturday at the request of the UN.

Levy’s suspension came following a public spat with Cameron on -medicine, or protective equipment to Gaza, and in fact the capacity of the crossing is MUCH MORE.”

“Test us. Send 100 more trucks every day to Kerem Shalom and we will deliver them,” he explained.

Cameron wrote in his March 15 letter, “In response to the Israeli spokesperson’s claims, I can confirm that the UN has not requested that the Kerem Shalom crossing be closed on Saturday. Based on our understanding, Israel closed it because of the Sabbath.”

Since launching its latest offensive on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has tightened its siege of the besieged enclave.

Israeli authorities accused the UN of not distributing aid effectively.

However, in his letter, Cameron stated, “The main obstacles remain arbitrary refusals by the Israeli government and lengthy permit procedures, including multiple checks and narrow window openings during the day.”

Emphasizing the importance of increasing the number of aid trucks entering Gaza, he repeated calls for Israel to issue more visas to UN staff needed to expand aid distribution, and highlighted the Association of International Development Agencies reporting more than 50 pending visa applications.

“I agree with the committee that increasing the number of trucks entering Gaza is important. “I remain deeply concerned that any aid, including UK aid, is being stopped, delayed or rejected at the border with Israel,” he said.

