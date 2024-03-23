Is it possible to buy a BMW Youngtimer with a six-cylinder engine for this money? And what do you come home with?

Even a baker enjoys a sandwich sometimes. The lifeguard also sometimes takes the whitewater course at Center Parcs. So now we can choose a car for Autoblog reader Bart. He also drives his own cars. In fact, he really is your Uli. If I need information about a car (plus history) and need it delivered to the Netherlands, he is your man.

BMW Youngtimer with six-cylinder engine

But this man is now looking for a car himself. He is quite clear about what he wants, but at the same time very vague. In fact, there are only a few conditions, and within this spectrum everything is allowed. This must be a young BMW with a six-cylinder engine. Secondly, the car must have a roof. Unlike your scribe, Bart has beautiful hair. Those blonde locks love to dance with the sunroof.

Additionally, heated seats are a plus. Divinely slender Bart sometimes gets a cold in the morning, and he could use the lower heating. These were the requirements for the equipment. Not bad, right? And two more things: it must be a Youngtimer and it must have a straight six.

No V8 (too expensive to maintain) and no four-cylinder engine (surprisingly often also expensive to maintain). In short, what is possible with a set budget of 8,000 euros? This amount is actually equal to 10, from which the import costs and the amount needed to cover the first maintenance are subtracted. So we don’t need to look at Marktplaats (although that can always be helpful!)

The wishes and requirements for the BMW Youngtimer with a six-cylinder engine are as follows:

Current carsBMW 220d Active Tourer M Sport (Hers) / Mercedes E350 Elegance (His) Buy or rent Buy, Youngtimer equipment Budget 8,000 euros Annual mileage approximately 12,000 Fuel preference Petrol! Reason for buying another car Looking for something for myself (not necessarily wise) Composition FamiliesFemale 1 child Preferred modelsAll from the original owner, in original condition and well maintained. There should be heated seats and a sunroof. Impossible engine. Four cylinders, diesel.

Here’s how we came up with the numbers:

Consumption: Spritmonitor Fuel price: United Consumers, €2.37 per liter Super insurance: average from several providers (Utrecht resident, 40 years old, 10 years without claims) Motor tax: tax authorities

BMW 523iA Touring Edition Exclusive (E61)

€7.990

2005

130.000 km

What it is?

A car we couldn’t imagine could be found for that kind of money. Of course, there will be import costs, but still! The 523i is a great car for the money. They are beautiful, spacious and generally well equipped. What we didn’t expect is that you’ll be able to choose the updated (LCI) BMW 5 Series model!

The exclusive edition includes truly magnificent Komfortsitze. Cons: The dashboard is not premium. Everything is big, rough-hewn and plastic. It may matter less when you’re driving, but it detracts from the premium experience of this young six-cylinder BMW.

How does he drive?

Of course, this is not the latest five (there are now three new generations on the roads), but when you sit in it, you feel what a real BMW should be like. But this can be an advantage. Sure, you have rear-wheel drive and, in this case, the improved ZF 6HP automatic transmission, but despite that 190bhp, you have a great naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine with that superb turbocharged stroke.

You’ll have to pedal a bit to get acceptable performance without affecting fuel consumption. But think of it this way: with a turbocharger you only have a small moment of happiness at the pump, with an inline-six you only have the whole trip. In terms of steering and handling, it’s not the sportiest BMW, but it’s certainly inferior to its successors.

Cost of BMW 5 series

Consumption: 1 in 9.76 Fuel costs: 243 euros Weight: 1595 kg Vehicle tax: 91 euros Insurance: 60 euros Total costs per month: 394 euros

Maintenance forecast

This is an old BMW, so open your wallet. There’s a lot that can go wrong with the 5 Series. But with an LCI with an automatic transmission and a six-cylinder petrol engine, you’re relatively immune from major defects. Of course, maintenance is still expensive. Don’t worry if the first move costs 2 thousand and you haven’t finished everything yet.

Don’t complain, it’s part of driving a super premium car. This BMW is equipped with an N53B25 (direct injection) engine and can sometimes be sandblasted. It is also worth carrying out prevention. You can check out all the highlights on the BMW 5 Series E60 Autoblog. Buying Tips:

Depreciation forecast

Depending on the kilometers you drive, you’re relatively safe in terms of shock absorption. Station wagons are very popular among the youth audience. Then you have a nice family car that you can use for business purposes. So after a few years you always get more than half in return. Probably more.

BMW 325iA coupe (E92)

€6.900

2007

156.000 km

What it is?

The last real BMW? E92 is timeless beauty. Unlike the E46 (which is more of a two-door sedan), the E92 has an elegant, simple and recognizable design. As a non-M-Sport it’s the best looking, with ///M-things it becomes something of a regular car. This example is a very early one: the 2.5-liter N52 (later 325i models have the 3.0-liter N53).

It’s a small point that we found a single-seat coupe, but in this budget it’s better to find sedans. Please note that in terms of equipment it is never perfect. Sport seats are a must (experts say), but if you want a car with all the options, you’ll soon need twice as many.

How does he drive?

You know, the BMW 3 Series is a real BMW driving experience. Clean BMW driving. It’s a standard powerplant, as intended. And no, the BMW 325i is not “fast.” The car feels smooth, but nothing more. For best performance you really have to put the N52 engine on its tail. Then, strictly speaking, the car is more than smooth (we call it fast).

But the most important thing is HOW the power is released (from such a beautiful inline six) and how the BMW drives. The steering is nice (no vague mid-range like modern BMWs) and you have a typically choppy six-speed gearbox. You will participate in driving and get a special driving experience.

Cost of BMW 3 series

Consumption: 1 in 10.59. Fuel costs: 224 euros. Weight: 1395 kg. Vehicle tax: 74 euros. Insurance: 45 euros. Total costs per month: 343 euros.

Maintenance forecast

This is an old BMW, so open your wallet. A lot can go wrong, and not every owner spends as much money on maintenance as they do on mild modifications. Just like in the case of the 5th series described above, there are always overdue cases to deal with and it is especially important to keep track of everything. That being said, these are pretty solid cars (with the right engine). See autoblog buying tips for the BMW 3 Series (E90) here.

Depreciation forecast

No. If you have a beautiful original coupe, keep it original. Then you can always lose it for 8000.

BMW Z4 2.2i Roadster (E85)

€ 7.440

2003

135,000 km

What it is?

BMW Z4 with the smallest possible six-cylinder engine. The Z4 is a 3 Series with a roadster body, hence the heavy weight. Big bones, so to speak. So it’s not a pure roadster like the Honda S2000 or Mazda MX-5. But does it matter? The Z4 has a particularly original and recognizable body, which is becoming more beautiful every day. Under the hood is a 2.2 N52B22 engine, which is always worth choosing over the N42B20.

How does he drive?

Not as light-footed as the Mazda MX-5. At the same time, this is not a real cruiser: the suspension is too stiff for that. But this is definitely an event, such a Z4. Apart from the looks, this is a two-seater! And in a convertible you can hear the engine even better. This, of course, is not an explosion, but 170 hp. still enough to keep you entertained. Tip: Choose smaller wheels with balloon tires (no run flat). The chassis benefits from this.

Expenses

Consumption: 1 in 10.88. Fuel costs: 218 euros. Weight: 1250 kg. Transport tax: 56 euros. Insurance: 40 euros. Total costs per month: 314 euros.

Maintenance forecast

This is an old BMW, so open your wallet. With the Z4s this can go in many directions. You need (regardless of trim level) a car that will be stored indoors during the winter and owned for long periods of time. This is more important than equipment. Check out all the interesting things about the model in our BMW Z4 (E85) autoblog. Buying Tips:

Depreciation forecast

There is no depreciation. Tidy Z4s always make money. They are so old now that it is always worth keeping them in order. If you’re lucky, you might even make a profit. If you haven’t sold it by September, wait until spring.

YOLO: BMW 730i (E65)

€7.890

2002

115,000 km

What it is?

The car that blew up the entire luxury segment. This special limousine has suddenly surpassed the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Like today, there was a lot of criticism, but unlike today, BMW listened to the fans. This is an updated model and is much nicer to look at, both front and rear. This is the basic version and that’s good.

How does he drive?

I got tired of it quickly. Under the hood it has the later N52B30, perhaps BMW’s last great engine. The car is not very fast due to its heavy weight, but this is not a problem. You drive this car for relaxing travel and travel. A little extra torque wouldn’t be unwelcome either. It’s not the most dynamic cornering car. Not even in his class.

Cost of BMW 7 series

Consumption: 1 out of 9.21. Fuel costs: 258 euros. Weight: 1780 kg. Vehicle tax: 108 euros. Insurance: 80 euros. Total costs per month: 446 euros.

Maintenance forecast

This is an old BMW, so open your wallet. LCI is much more reliable, but we’re talking about a 16-year-old car that now costs a tenth of the price of new. You can bet it will take a lot of work.

Depreciation forecast

With the 7 Series, things are a little more complicated. They simply depreciate and go even further down. So you spend more money on maintenance and more money on depreciation. But then look at what a luxurious sloop you have! Because unlike the 3 and 5 series, most Siebeners are equipped very generously.

Conclusion BMW Youngtimer with a six-cylinder engine for 8 thousand:

Surprisingly there was a large selection! In Germany there is a lot to choose from. However, you will have to make some concessions. In this case, we were looking for neat BMWs with relatively low mileage, meaning you don’t have the biggest engines with the most luxurious equipment and M package.

But that’s actually a positive because all these options don’t really improve the driving experience. So which one should you choose? The 325i is the most BMW. Almost as fun to drive as the Z4, but a little more practical. If you need to move the whole family and the kids are a little older, then the 5 Series is the perfect car.

Do you also need advice about your next car? Please fill out this form, providing us with all the required information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

