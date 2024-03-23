What is ISIS-K, an Islamist organization that hates Russia

It is still unclear who carried out the attack in Moscow on Friday night, but if ISIS were indeed to blame, it certainly would not be unprecedented given the long history of conflict between Russia and the Islamist organization. Starting with the Kremlin’s position on the civil war in Syria, not to mention the historical scar of Chechnya.

ISIS-K, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as Wilayat Khorasan, is an Afghan affiliate of ISIS that first emerged in 2014. The name Khorasan translates to “Land of the Sun,” and according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, refers to a historical region that includes parts of Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Based on this vision, the goal is to establish a new caliphate that will unite these three countries, as well as some former Soviet republics such as Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As Corriere della Sera recalls, “Chechen cells were among the most ferocious and militant in the ranks of the Caliphate during its maximum expansion in 2014-2016. The Iraqi Christians who came under their control spoke of them with horror: they were often the Chechens who carried out the most brutal interrogations and executions. During the battles with the troops of Bashar al-Assad, the Chechens even more determinedly hunted the Russian soldiers sent by Putin to support the regime. Then, between With ISIS defeated in 2017 and 2018, several analysts have pointed the finger at the danger posed by fighters returning to their homes in Russia’s Muslim provinces.”

The Moscow authorities themselves indicated in 2016 that local partisans, as Corriere della Sera recalls, can count on more than 5,000 elements, even if their actions have so far been sporadic.