Saalbach, March 23, 2024 – Cornelia Hütter wins the downhill at the World Cup final in Saalbach. The Austrian won with a time of 1:45:08 and also won the specialized world championship, ahead of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who is only seventeenth today. Following her on the podium were Slovenian Ilka Stuhec (1ft 45in 25in) and Italian Nikol Delago (145in 57in). She is followed by three more Austrians: Christina Ager (1ft 45in 58in), Stephanie Venier (1ft 45in 70in) and Mirjam Puchner (1ft 45in 71in). Two more Italians scored points: Federica Brignone (1’46’21) ninth and Francesca Pirovano (1’46’40) twelfth.

Delago: “The chosen path is the right one”

“When I saw bib 17 I didn’t jump for joy but then I told myself not to think about it and today everything went very well and I’m very happy. The path we have chosen is the right one, there is still a lot of work ahead, but I am happy. “I took responsibility from my sister Nadia, who recently won the European Cup.” So, Nicole Delago after third place in the downhill at the World Cup final in Saalbach.

Brignone: “Incredible season, I’m not thinking about retiring at all”

“It’s been an incredible season for me.” Thus, Federica Brignone finished ninth in the last race of the season, the downhill World Cup final in Saalbach. “I set out on the journey without much expectation, but it continually surprised me. I had a bit of a slump because I was expecting too much. Then I told myself that I would like it, and unexpected, incredible results came, which I am very pleased with. Lara Gut-Behrami has had an incredible season, but I can’t think about winning the World Championship and hope my opponent makes a mistake. Kudos to her, and either way I think I gave her a hard time.”

“I told myself I would stop when I felt it, but at the moment I’m not really thinking about it. There will be a lot of work for more than a month, and then a little time off,” adds the 33-year-old from Valle d’Aosta, second overall in the World Cup, as well as in giant slalom and super-G. ratings.

