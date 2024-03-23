The Bogotá Metro Company announced the dismissal of a worker of Chinese descent due to his involvement in a ritual, which included the sacrifice of a rooster in its facilities. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to respect for life and the environment, which marks a clear stance against animal abuse.

The revelation of this fact arises after the dissemination of a video that shows a recurring practice of animal sacrifice as part of a ritual in Metro works. This situation has sparked a wave of indignation and has led to a criminal investigation to clarify and punish acts of animal cruelty associated with the project.

Who is the person who carried out this regrettable act?

The person who carried out this act was Yuandeng Zhao, a Chinese citizen who worked as a technical operator specialized in the Bogotá Metro project.

What did the sacrifice of the rooster consist of?

The sacrifice of the rooster, as reported, involved workers from the Bogotá Metro project, who cut the animal’s neck and then spread its blood over the infrastructure of one of the works.

How was this event described, apart from being classified as a sacrifice?

This act was also described as a form of ritual carried out at the conclusion of certain stages of work. According to testimonies, these types of practices were carried out by some specific workers deliberately, such as torturing the animal before its death.

How did the news of animal abuse in the Bogotá Metro works become public?

Andrea Padilla, senator and animal rights activist, released a video that showed the practice of sacrificing a rooster, which shows a case of animal abuse in the Metro works in the south of Bogotá.

What actions has the Attorney General’s Office taken regarding the incident?

The Attorney General’s Office opened a criminal report with the objective of clarifying the facts and determining the possible commission of crimes related to animal abuse. This demonstrates a serious response by the judicial authorities to address the situation.

What has been the response from the community and animal rights activists?

Andrea Padilla and other activists and community members have expressed their deep rejection and horror at the act of animal cruelty presented in the video. Likewise, they have demanded concrete measures from the authorities and the company responsible for the Metro project to ensure that similar acts are not repeated and that animal rights are respected.