Angelina Mango reveals to her audience what she did in life before becoming famous

Angelina Mango’s popularity has literally exploded in the last two years. Before her the category victory at Amici and subsequently the explosion at the Sanremo Festival. Like everyone else, however, this girl also did something else before becoming famous. What?

Here is Angelina's confession about her life before popularity.

Angelina Mango’s great success: what she did before becoming famous

When you think about popularity you can’t help but have the young Angelina Mango as a point of reference. This fabulous girl of just 22 years old is truly very talented and has been able to achieve success that very few people her age can even imagine.

In this case Angelina owes nothing to her parentage despite her parents being great pillars of Italian music. The girl is in fact the daughter of Laura Valente, former member of Matia Bazar, and Pino Mango, a fabulous Italian singer who passed away some time ago.

Surely growing up in such a stimulating musical environment will have given rise to the need to be the best in Angelina, but without talent she would have gone nowhere. The real turning point therefore came with the victory in the singing category at Amici 22.

In February, however, Angelina was able to overturn everyone thanks to the song “La Noia”, the song with which she won the latest edition of the Sanremo Festival. Finally, in a few months, the young artist will take part in the new edition of the Eurovision Song Contest where she, in fact, will represent Italy.

What did Angelina Mango do before she became famous?

Angelina has a past like everyone else, which is why she has a life that precedes fame. In a recent interview the girl therefore decided to answer all those curiosities regarding the life she led before becoming famous.

I had finished school two years ago, but I dropped out of university and started babysitting. I didn’t have a stable commitment to study or work. I didn’t feel satisfied but then I received an important proposal.

Angelina then revealed how she found herself at a crossroads. Luckily she was able to make the right decision, that is to throw herself into the musical world, send videos and hope to be chosen on Amici. Obviously this was her right choice. Since then, in fact, the young Angelina has certainly been a legend.