Now that more and more scientific research shows that a climate apocalypse is not happening, America is relaxing its emissions standards.

While what Mark Rutte called in 2019 “Amsterdam’s white wine-drinking elite” is worried about the fast-approaching new cabinet, the situation is increasingly changing. The supposedly unstoppable development of the awakened industrial complex seems to be… uh… slowly but surely stopped.

Music is no longer on the agenda

Elections across Europe show that there is no longer any political gain from climate-based fearmongering or get-away-with-us ideology. More and more companies are noticing that as soon as you wake up, you also go broke. And we know how these things work. When such issues no longer have political or financial music, they disappear.

After all, everyone was already done with it. Even a group of young people after millennials and generation Z want to play “normal” soldiers again or become a traditional wife. The peak of awakening has passed, approximately 2021/22. We just need to live through the consequences for a while. After this, it will probably be fun again in society.

This realization also affected the Joe Biden regime. The American, at 80, is still the leader of the free world and hopes to remain so. Although the US President is unprecedentedly unpopular with the people, his party gives him every opportunity to do so. There is no real enemy. Democrats are apparently happy to portray Joe as a cardboard cutout of the president while the powers that be formulate policy behind the scenes.

This is a risky strategy because, ironically, Joe is so unpopular that he has a real chance of losing to Donald Trump. Apparently, people can now feel the hot breath on the orange real estate tycoon’s neck. Because regulations on emissions, which, as here in Europe, are damaging to the economy and provide little or no benefit, are being relaxed.

Standards have been relaxed

Americans’ original intention was that by 2030, two out of three new cars sold would be electric vehicles. But now this rule has been greatly weakened. The goal now is to halve the average emissions of new cars sold in 2032 compared with 2026. Policymakers say this will lead to equal, if not better, emissions reductions. But it’s no coincidence that this rule change comes after Ford and GM have already said they don’t want to go along with these e-pies. Production is expensive and demand is disappointing.

Both manufacturers and unions have lobbied for the rules to be relaxed, and politicians are now agreeing. The auto industry still provides many jobs in the States, and they are at risk if strict regulations are enforced. Trump has made no secret of the fact that he is ready to give the auto industry all the space it needs. Biden may be hoping to win over some car enthusiasts. We think this is a realistic and reasonable step, even if it is motivated by Joe’s personal interests. Should Europe quickly follow suit, or should we become a lazy continental conductor? Let us know about it in the comments!

