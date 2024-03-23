Three new models, united by the standard equipment which includes a trio of bags, crash bars, Brembo branded brakes (320/260 mm discs), Marzocchi suspension, color TFT screen. And these are the very few shared details to which we add basic electronics limited to ABS. The 700 is offered in the S (17” spoked wheels) and part, with 19” spoked wheels and above all a V-twin engine. They all have a steel tube frame but with dedicated structures and geometries, a “beak” design for the 700 and 800 and more rounded lines for the 650. Let’s talk of power and performance: the 650 delivers 76 HP and 65 Nm, the 700 72 HP and 67 Nm of torque and the 800 92 HP and 71 Nm. All three are not very light: 650 236 kg, 700 S 235 kg, 700 SX 240 kg, 800 S (257 kg), 800 SX (263 kg).

The test took place on the rolling hills of Piacenza and is to be considered as a first contact, useful for getting to know the brand and this new range. Let’s start with the 700 S, the most road configuration possible, characterized by a narrow handlebar with very closed ends, almost simulating a “semi-handlebar” position. The saddle is well spaced, but the high footrests make you ride a little crouched down and the curvature of the tank (19.5 litres) does not perfectly follow the ergonomics of your legs. The setup is for a road bike, rather loaded forward, closed steerer, soft clutch (cable), slightly less fluid gearbox. The engine at the bottom is not pleasant to drive from the midrange onwards, up to the top; when you take the throttle back too low, however, it has less brilliance. In the By configuration it doesn’t wink at off-roading, but it enjoys the curves.

The 800 SX is very different, in terms of the riding position and the handlebar bend, more linear and similar to that of a traditional “maxienduro”. Also in this case the space between the saddle and footrests is not a reference, but overall it is the most habitable motorbike in the range, in terms of spacing and dimensions. Despite a completely different tank (24 litres), you can see ergonomics limited by a perhaps even more invasive curvature, right at the knees. The engine behaves similarly to the 700 but with a step more strength in every department: it doesn’t shine at low levels, it releases good cavalry in the middle and is enjoyable at high levels, where it pushes well and gives off a nice sound. The front braking is more powerful than modulated but good, the ABS is non-invasive, while the rears would have needed a little more running-in. Here too we preferred the SX version with 19”, which proved to be the most versatile configuration of the day, with also a good off-road aptitude, despite soft but progressive suspensions and an overall weight that should not be underestimated (over 260 kg). .

The surprise of the day was the 650, starting with the look, original in that it was inspired by various design trends from the rest of the market. The color also distinguishes it, with that yellow found in various parts of the bike, including the rims. The black and fluorescent version is equally pleasing to the eye, but less “iconic”. It is very pleasant to drive, it puts you at ease straight away, it has a very flexible and tractable engine, almost electric, smooth, silent and with few vibrations except at high revs. Unlike the engines of its bigger sisters, its strong point is not in acceleration, on the contrary, it is exploited from the first touch of throttle up to 3/4, growing linearly. It doesn’t boast who knows what power, but considering the displacement, the absence of electronic supports and the good torque, the result isn’t that bad. Even in terms of ergonomics, it has proven to be the most “sensible”, for having a tank (20 litres) shaped to accommodate the knees to the full advantage of a pleasant sensation which, in some way, mitigates the distance between the saddle and the footrests, in this case very small. Good braking, the best of the three,

The Adventure range is already available; these are the prices:

SVT 650 7,740 euros

SRT 700 S 7.500 euro

SRT 700 X 7.740 euro

SRT 800 S 9.130 euro

SRT 800 SX 9.840 euro

We remind you that the prices include road tax, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros