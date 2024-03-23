Latina, March 23, 2024 – Following a daring chase through the streets of the capital this evening, the Latina State Police Headquarters reported that a young man had been released for driving while intoxicated.

At the same time, the driver of the car, seeing the patrol of the flight squad, sharply accelerated, trying to escape; This prompted a pursuit of the fugitive, who, despite the consequences, even drove along the roads in the opposite direction in the (vain) hope of escaping punishment, but it was precisely because of his careless maneuvers that he lost control. car, crashed into a curb and then stopped in the middle of the road.

The driver, who was breathing heavily, was subjected to a blood alcohol test which returned a positive result, resulting in his driver’s license being revoked. The man was detained for drunk driving and, taking into account the violations committed during the escape, was fined under the traffic rules for a total amount of more than a thousand euros.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

