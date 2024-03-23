We dive into the wonderful world of shooting breaks.

Nowadays you can get almost every body style possible, but one thing that is still missing is the shooting brake. Okay, there are cars called “shooting brakes,” but we mean a real “shooting brake.” So a three-door station wagon.

One of them was recently spotted in Maastricht, namely the one and only Vandenbrink 612 Shooting Brake. A great opportunity to see what other unique shooting brakes have been spotted. We won’t be looking at “mainstream” shooting brakes (such as the Z3 Coupé and Ferrari FF). A real exotic awaits us.

Ferrari 612 Shooting Brake Vandenbrink

You may already know the history of the Shooting Brake 612. It was originally a project by designer Michiel van den Brink, but it never seems to have gotten off the ground. The car was eventually delivered in 2019, but Van den Brink himself was no longer involved. It was planned to build several copies, but for now this is the only one. Fortunately, at least he is being transported.

Aston Martin V8 Sportsman

Another representative of the “not very beautiful, but special” category: the Aston Martin V8 Sportsman. This is the official creation of Aston Martin, based on the V8 coupe. Only two examples were built, one of which can be found in London.

Corvette Callaway Aerowagon

Usually, getting a shooting brake requires a major rebuild, but that’s not the case with this Corvette. Thanks to Callaway, your Corvette can be transformed by replacing just one part: the tailgate. Like the standard Corvette, it’s still a Targa, so it’s probably the only shooting brake that can be driven with the top down.

Bentley Continental Flying Star

This Bentley is a classic example of coachbuilding: a coupe converted by an Italian design house into a shooting brake. In this case it is the Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. Based on the first generation Continental they created this beautiful Flying Star, of which only 19 were built.

Porsche 944 DP Cargo

Today Porsche produces station wagons itself, but this was not the case in the 1990s. To do this, it was necessary to contact DP Motorsport, which turned the 944s into shooting brakes. This 944 Cargo was equipped with a Passat rear seat and had a fairly spacious luggage compartment. And let’s be honest: it just looks cool.

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

One of the latest shooting brakes is the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. Two of them have Dutch license plates, including this dark blue example. For this, the owner had to pay at least 937,133 euros. A total of 99 examples of the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake were built, which is quite a lot compared to the other cars in this article.

Lynx Eventer

Conversions to a shooting brake sometimes lead to strange creations, but this Jag looks like it was always intended to be a shooting brake. However, this car never rolled out of the factory. This is an upgrade made by Lynx Engineering. They turned the Jaguar XJS coupe into a beautiful shooting brake car. This is how you do it. This Dutch example was sold in 2016 for €99,500 and is now being exported.

Ford Mustang Country Squire GT

Finally, we take a look at this Mustang Shooting Brake, perhaps the most special of them all. Apparently, only one copy exists. There is some uncertainty in the story. The car is said to have been converted in the Netherlands and the first owner was none other than Prince Bernhard. The car has had a Dutch license plate since at least 1965.

This was our list of special shooting brakes spotted. Did you also notice something special? Then we’d love to see your photos featured on Autoblog Spots!

