This is the phrase you want to greet qualifying for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

So yeah, we’ll check that out too. First of all: there are no special cleaning announcements. At least, except for one thing. As we reported yesterday, Logan Sargeant is not participating. This is because his teammate (Alexander Albon) crashed his car beyond repair. Because Albon is simply the better driver and the Williams FW44 performs well enough at this track, team principal James Vowles chose the driver who scored 28 of the 29 points last season.

2024 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Q1

The track is dirty! This made it difficult for Albon to have a good time. You will be surprised, but this was not the best session for Max Verstappen. It misses P1 by 0.088. Poor Max! What’s really disappointing is that Perez is faster than Verstappen, albeit by a small margin. Because Leclerc is still in first position.

Things were particularly bad for the Red Bulls in the final technical stages as they appeared to be suffering from understeer. Zhou and Gasly hit the wall with minor injuries. What’s sad for Daniel Ricciardo is that his time is taken away at the end. Tsunoda was still faster: the Japanese had the eighth time. As a result, Magnussen could enter the second quarter.

Dropouts in the first quarter

Hulkenberg

Gasly

Riccardo

Zhou

Australian Grand Prix qualifying, Q2 2024

Oh my god: The Red Bulls are not looking their best again and Verstappen is once again unable to take the top spot. However, Sainz succeeds in his Ferrari. Special: Kevin Magnussen also performed very well in the second quarter (P12).

Alexander Albon just missed a shot in the third quarter, which is very impressive. Of course, there are a few more surprises. Tsunoda P9! Stroll, by the way, also copes well on this track. Mercedes is not doing very well. Russell is barely tenth and Hamilton doesn’t even make it to Q3! #Blessed.

Departures in the second quarter:

Windows

Bottas

Magnussen

Albon

Hamilton #keep pressing

2024 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Q3

Stroll lays it all out and is wrong! It’s a shame because he only completed one lap in Q3 and was faster than Alonso all weekend until Q2. Under pressure, the Canadian makes a mistake (again), fortunately for him, things are not going well for Alonso either.

Qualifying results for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix are as follows:

Verstappen (1:15.915) Sainz (+0.270) Perez (+0.359) Norris (+0.400) Leclerc (0.520) Piastri (0.627) Russell (0.809) Tsunoda (0.873) Stroll (1.157) Alonso (1.637) Hamilton (1.045) Albon (1252) Bottas (1452) Magnussen (1512) Ocon (1782) Hulkenberg (1:17976) Gasly (1:17982) Ricciardo (1:18085) Zhou (1:18188)

And now the image that drivers will be able to see tomorrow:

