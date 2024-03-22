Mediaset has not released official communications, but it is likely that its farewell message will arrive in the next few hours.

The world of entertainment is undoubtedly represented by the great faces of television, by all those who directly provide entertainment in front of the cameras. It should be remembered that, in addition to the celebrities we love and watch every day on the screen, there is a host of professionals, artists, who make everything perfect, from the lights to the shots, from the costumes to the reflection on the skin of the television characters. We are talking about one of these artists, from the Mediaset family, who left us prematurely.

Gerry Scotti and Barbara D’Urso announced the news on social media, where they expressed their parting words: “You left us too soon. We will miss you very much,” wrote the host with a smiling photo of the professional.

Mediaset is rallying around Silvia Pizzi’s family, an important loss and great pain for those who collaborated with her over several years. She, a hairdresser, has worked for years on some of the company’s main television programs. At the moment the causes of her death are not clear, but it seems there was an illness that had affected her for some time.

Barbara D’Urso shared an image of herself with Silvia Pizzi while she was fixing her hair, before a live broadcast, with a heartbroken comment attached. The post reads:

And in the end you flew away… Enough suffering, Silvietta… In my memories remain the many years spent together, in every program, every day… And how many brushes, hairdryers, hairstyles… How many laughs… And now, how much sadness.

Fan comments have been numerous and many are shocked by the news. From D’Urso’s words it seems to emerge that Pizzi’s death occurred prematurely, perhaps due to an illness, given that the presenter writes “at the end”, suggesting a possible long course. Mara Venier also expressed her farewell to Silvia Pizzi with a photo of her together with her dressing rooms from a few years ago.

— Barbara d’Urso ♥️ (@carmelitadurso) March 22, 2024

The latest photo published by Silvia Pizzi on social media portrays the sports journalist Monica Bertini, dating back three weeks ago. There are no indications of her health conditions in the other images previously published in recent months. In the comments on Monica Bertini’s photo, numerous messages of condolences for the hair stylist’s family arrived. At the moment, Mediaset has not released official communications, but it is likely that her farewell message will arrive in the next few hours.