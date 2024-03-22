The You series, since it was broadcast on Netflix in 2018, has certainly been one of the series that has caused the most discussion among critics and the public. In 2025, with the fifth and final season, we will reach the conclusion of this gripping saga, and consequently we will know the end of the story of its tormented protagonist, Joe Goldberg, a New York bookseller in perpetual flight from himself and his past, obsessed with his crazy and completely personal search for absolute love.

Where were we? Previews on You 5 and what to expect

You, In foto Penn Badgley (Netfilx).

Where were we?

In the fourth season, Joe, masterfully played by the American actor and musician, Penn Badgley, seemed to have the best intentions: he daringly fled away from California and his old life and into Europe, from Paris to London, always obsessed with a woman , in this case the beautiful and equally tormented Marianne, but as a college professor he seemed to have rediscovered his fragile balance and full self-control, waiting to reunite romantically with her.

Those of us who have seen it will discover that it won’t go that way in the slightest, because Joe’s crazy side, precisely because he escaped an almost certain death by drowning in the Thames, will actually see his sick side strengthened, because thanks to the love of Kate and her money, after freeing herself from all the obstacles and the tormented librarian’s beard, with that look of hers at the end promised very little reassuring news for the immediate future.

You, Season 4, In foto Charlie Rich e Penn Badgley (Netflix).

First of all, we will return to New York, where it all began with Becca, and with her partner’s money and almost unlimited power, promises very little good things for those who intertwined their path with Joe, because the hometown where the his mental pathology and which led him to an endless series of crimes, some by his direct hand, some because of him, and from here where it all began, here it seems destined to end.

Filming should begin this spring and end in August 2024 and its debut on Netflix will probably take place between February and March 2025, also divided into two parts like part 4.

Confirmations are obviously expected in the cast, primarily Penn Badgley and Charlie Ritch in the role of Kate Lockwood, but certain new features are also expected, as revealed by Deadline on March 8, including Madeline Brewer, famous for her role in The Handsmaid Tale , here in the role of Bronte.

You, In foto Penn Badgley e Madeline Brewer (Netflix).

Brewer will play in You 5, a playwright with a strong free spirit and she too will reveal a rather complicated personality to define, like all the co-stars who have accompanied Joe’s complicated and dangerous journey between madness and reality until now. This she will come to work in Joe’s bookshop and it seems that she will reawaken ancient feelings and perhaps yet another decisive turning point in the restless and only apparently harmless bookseller.

As Penn Badgley recently revealed, Joe will have a new power and will have to deal with his tormented past, in which several narrative paths were left dangerously open, such as the one with Doctor Nicky framed by Joe for the murder of his beloved Becca , or perhaps some other ghost will return from his crowded past?

You, in foto Jenna Ortega e Penn Badgley (Netflix).

The teaser recently released by Netflix also seems to suggest that there could be another great return: Ellie Alves, alias Jenna Ortega, another victim of Joe and Love’s machinations in the second season, who, after the successes of Wednesday, of Scream and in the next chapter of Beetlejuice, could she be the one to return to take revenge for her sister’s fate, for which Joe was indirectly responsible?

You 4, in foto Penn Badgley (Netflix).

Maybe it will be her who closes Joe’s saga and gives us a sensational ending? All that remains is to wait silently like Joe, from his ivory tower, whether from behind a lens or a hedge, what his latest and future moves will be and how the crazy saga of the New York bookseller and his desperate search for love and its YOU. All we have to do is wait anxiously for 2025… the end is approaching.