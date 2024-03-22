After the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the discovery of ten charred bodies in the town of Pesquería, the presidential candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz sent a message to Claudia Sheinbaum and reproached her for the second floor proposals of the Fourth Transformation.

“Claudia Sheinbaum in a couple of hours, when you arrive in Pesquería, Nuevo León, you will find the reality of the second floor that you offer: at least ten charred bodies,” Xóchitl Gálvez wrote in the morning on his X account.

This week the presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, is on tour in the Northern States of Mexico, on Wednesday and yesterday in Nuevo León.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate of the “Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México” alliance made a trip to Tulancingo, Hidalgo, in the Xochibús II, a vehicle identical to the one she debuted a few days ago in Campeche.

The flag bearer boarded the bus at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), where she arrived at noon from San Luis Potosí.

In Tulancingo, Xóchitl Gálvez plans to lead a massive meeting with militants and sympathizers of the PAN, PRI and PRD, as well as representatives of civil society.

The Xochibús II has the same characteristics as the original, although it has a different color scheme, in which cream color prevails.

