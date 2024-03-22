Despite covering 70% of the planet’s surface, only 2.5% of the world’s water is fresh, and a large part is frozen or inaccessible underground. And although water suitable for human consumption is a minimum percentage of the total, its availability was not a problem until the beginning of the 20th century, when the impact of industrialization became evident, the demographic explosion increased its demand and the phenomena drought hit populated regions.

Currently, to industrialization and population increase, which have not stopped, is added global warming and the consequent climate change, which takes the water problem to the level of a global crisis. This is because global warming causes irregular rainy seasons, extreme heat and droughts; Furthermore, neither societies nor governments have known how to manage water efficiently.

The United Nations (UN) estimates that around 2.2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water, and there are increasing difficulties in obtaining fresh water for drinking, cooking and cleaning.

With the aim of drawing attention to the problem and promoting public policies that address it, at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, the UN declared March 22 as the World Water Day.

This year, the motto is “Water for Peace”, and focuses on the importance of this resource for the stability and prosperity of the world. According to the UN, more than 3 billion people depend on water that crosses national borders, but only 24 of the 153 countries that share rivers, lakes and aquifers have cooperation agreements to regulate it.

This day the supranational organization draws attention to how water can trigger conflicts between societies and nations, but also how with adequate regulation and necessary conservation actions they can be avoided.

Beyond the geopolitical importance of water and the laws that authorities can implement, we can all contribute to the care of water with personal actions that should not be disregarded because they are small. On the contrary, their simplicity means that they hardly cost any effort and, together with those of other people, can have a real impact on our immediate environment.

Some suggestions:

Using a glass when brushing your teeth or another container to rinse razors can save up to 40 liters a day for a family of five. Take short showers and turn off the tap when soaping up. Install low consumption toilets. Repair any leak, no matter how small. Recycle water. Dirty water that is not suitable for consumption can be used for washing, and water where clothes have been washed can be used to scrub floors. Also, don’t forget to use the washing machines with full loads. When washing dishes, it is advisable to soap them all at first and rinse them afterwards. Also use dishwasher machines at their maximum capacity. Water gardens and pots only when necessary and preferably early or at night to avoid evaporation. Rainwater can be captured and used for irrigation and other tasks. Disinfect water tanks without throwing away all the water they store. Do not wash cars or floors with a hose, but with a bucket.

