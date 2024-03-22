Water plays a vital role in public health, economic growth and environmental sustainability, but only about 0.01 percent of the earth’s water is drinkable, an amount that is declining year after year due to pollution, according to with UN Habitat.

By 2030, water use is expected to increase by 40%, due to a combination of factors such as climate change, human action and population growth, although today it is already excessive in some cities.

According to the article “Understanding the dimensions of the water problem” by UN Habitat, the average daily water consumption in CDMX is 366 liters per day per person, with residential consumption being the highest with 567 liters on average per inhabitant per day. .

Countries that consume the most water in the world

SPECIAL / UN HABITAT

Leaks and abuse, significant problems

These problems can be estimated at a cost of USD 141 billion a year worldwide and a third of these cases occur in developing countries, where about 45 million cubic meters are wasted daily in distribution networks. The amount of water wasted could supply nearly 200 million people.

In the Valley of Mexico, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bucharest (Romania), Sofia (Bulgaria) and Nairobi (Kenya), approximately half of the water is wasted. Every day, around 30 million cubic meters are not invoiced due to theft, improper measurement and corruption.

