The general director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Arturo Martínez Santoyo, participated in the forum “Desalination of seawater and its use”, as part of the Parliamentary Dialogues, convened by the Board of Directors of the Senate of the Republic .

In this forum, which took place in 2022, the head of Conagua commented that given the great availability of seawater in Mexico, desalination could be an alternative to face water scarcity. However, it must be taken into account that these projects require a high energy demand to obtain them, in addition to high operation and maintenance costs, as well as adequate disposal of the generation of reject water (brine).

In that participation, he specified that one of the main factors that limit this type of technology is the cost, which depends on various factors, mainly the location of the plant, the source of supply, the dimensions and the energy cost (which represents up to 70% of the total), among others.

Given this panorama, Germán Martínez stressed that it is essential to work on tax codes and local legislation, so that states and municipalities, through water service operating organizations, have the possibility of transferring desalination costs to large users and can apply differentiated charges in the most needy areas of the country.

On the other hand, the head of Conagua explained that there are basically two technologies for desalination, thermal processes (distillation), and membranes (electrodialysis and reverse osmosis), which vary in costs, environmental impact, product quality, energy consumed. , among other. In general, reverse osmosis membranes are the leading technology for new brackish water desalination facilities.

In Mexico, the majority of desalination plants are used to supply drinking water in tourist developments, small communities and export agriculture, indicated the general director of Conagua.

He added that the success in the installation of this type of advanced technology projects depends mainly on them being economically self-sustaining, so that the municipalities and operating organizations can cover the high costs that their operation represents.

Mexico is a country characterized by the scarcity of water resources in a large part of the center and north of its territory, so it is essential to accelerate the study of alternatives to supply the population such as the desalination of seawater, according to the head of Conagua. .

So although it is a viable option, several studies and analyzes are required for the processes to be sustained in the long term, in the face of a water crisis that continues to worsen in different parts of Mexico.

