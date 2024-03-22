According to the latest data available from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), per capita water consumption in Mexico was about 697 thousand liters in 2021.

Although this figure has remained relatively stable in the last two decades, Mexico continues to be among the largest consumers of water worldwide, according to a publication on the Statista portal.

After Brazil, Colombia and Peru have the largest amount of water in the world. However, both countries also show the highest water consumption rates, with approximately two and 1.7 million liters per person, respectively, almost double that of Mexico, according to the Global Water Partnership (GWP) cited by Statista.

Specifically, Mexico appears in fifth place in annual per capita water consumption, only behind Colombia, Peru and Greece. This with data from 2021, which includes extractions for public water supply, irrigation, industrial processes, cooling of power plants and mine and drainage water.

According to UN Habitat, by 2030 water consumption is expected to increase by 40% due to a combination of factors such as climate change, human action and population growth, although today it is already excessive in some cities around the world. .

MV

