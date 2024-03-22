Rome, March 22, 2024 – Work to modernize the infrastructure of the high-speed line between Rome and Florence is scheduled for March 23 and 24, which will lead to subsequent improvements in the regularity of services and the quality of passenger service. Following these works, Trenitalia high-speed trains, Intercity trains and regional trains will undergo several service changes, including increased journey times, route changes, restrictions and cancellations.

The work will last 24 hours (from 14:20 on Saturday to 14:20 on Sunday) and could result in increased travel times of up to 80 minutes for Frecce, Intercity, Eurocity and Euronight services. However, travel on regional trains can take up to 60 minutes longer.

On Saturday 23 March, services 70 Frecce, 7 Intercity and 8 Intercity Notte will be canceled or diverted to the slow line between Settebagni and Orte, with travel times increasing to 80 minutes. The canceled Arrows are some of those traveling between Salerno, Naples and Rome, between Salerno and Milan and between Salerno and Turin; between Rome and Genoa, between Rome and Venice, between Rome and Mantua and between Naples, Rome and Brescia; between Fiumicino, Rome and Venice; between Bardonecchia and Naples, between Milan and Benevento. Between Settebagni and Orte, 49 regional trains will be canceled or rerouted, including some to Lazio and some connecting Lazio with Tuscany, Umbria and Marche. They will see travel times increased to 50 minutes, restrictions at Horta/Fara Sabina or Roma Tiburtina/Roma Ostiense and changes to timetables.

However, on Sunday 24 March, infrastructure interventions will affect route 68 Frecce, which will be canceled or changed to a slow line between Settebagny and Orte, with travel times increasing to 80 minutes; 5 Intercity trains will be diverted to the slow line between Settebagny and Orte, with travel times increasing to 60 minutes. The canceled Arrows are some of those traveling between Battipaglia, Salerno, Naples, Rome, Milan and Turin; between Benevento and Milan; between Rome and Genoa, between Brescia and Naples, between Mantua and Rome; between Venice, Rome and Fiumicino airport; between Naples and Bardonecchia. Between Settebagni and Orte, 26 regional trains will be canceled or rerouted, including some to Lazio and some connecting Lazio with Tuscany, Umbria and Marche.

They will see travel times increased to 60 minutes, restrictions at Horta/Fara Sabina or Roma Tiburtina/Roma Ostiense and changes to timetables.

Trenitalia purchasing channels have been updated.

In particular in Lazio:

· Line Rome – Orte – Viterbo: trains on the route Rome – Orte – Viterbo are canceled along the entire route and replaced by buses on Saturdays.

· Line FL1 Orte – Fiumicino Airport: some trains are rescheduled departure/arrival at Orte; Some trains only depart from Roma Tiburtina/Roma Ostiense. Buses also operate between Orte/Poggio Mirteto/Fara Sabina – Roma Tiburtina and Roma Tiburtina – Poggio Mirteto on Saturday/Sunday.

· Trains on the lines Rome – Florence and Rome – Terni – Foligno-Ancona/Perugia: changes and cancellations are possible; a bus service is planned on the route Orte – Rome Tiburtina – Rome Termini and vice versa. In this case, as with the FL1 line, travel times may be longer and due to traffic, the number of seats available may be fewer than normally offered, so it is advisable to consider rescheduling your journey. Bicycles and animals are prohibited on buses, with the exception of guide dogs.

On Monday 25 March, due to infrastructure work between Orte and Rome, Trenitalia’s high-speed and Intercity trains connecting Rome with Venice and Ancona, as well as Rome and Naples with Turin and Milan, may be subject to changes, route restrictions and extended times on my way. up to 30 minutes, as well as regional trains (partially canceled on the Rome – Latina, Rome – Colleferro lines, limited to Orte on the Rieti – Rome line or transferred to the regular Rome – Florence line).

