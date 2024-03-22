Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held his position for almost a year. “No” was and remains “no”: Germany will not supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, he reiterated in the Bundestag last week.

However, pressure on Scholz is increasing, including in Germany itself. And not without reason. The German-Swedish Taurus, touted by the German Bundeswehr as an offensive weapon “against high-value targets at long ranges,” is superior not only to the Ukrainian Neptune, but also to the British and French cruise missiles Kiev currently uses.

But Scholz continues to point to the risk of war escalation and possible German intervention. He fears that Ukraine will use the Taurus against targets in Russia, which became apparent in late February when he, “irritated” by all the criticism, said that the weapon could “reach a specific target somewhere in Moscow if not used correctly.” use”. ”

Other Western allies, including Poland, are calling on Berlin to send the weapons because they could have a significant impact on how Ukraine can defend itself against Russia. In recent months, the Taurus has become a symbol of divisions in Europe over how far Ukraine’s allies will go to supply weapons to be used against the Russian occupier.

Part of this appears to be a matter of trust in the Ukrainian government. Because the Americans, British and French also stipulate that Ukraine not use their cruise weapons and other missiles against targets on Russian soil, and no “violations” on their part have ever been reported. President Vladimir Zelensky recently confirmed that Ukraine will not do this.

German-Swedish rocket

Taurus, created by a joint venture between the German division of the European missile consortium MBDA and the Swedish Saab Bofors Dynamics, has a flight range of more than five hundred kilometers. This makes the weapon twice as far as the British Storm Shadow and French Scalp-EG or American Atacms. The latest ground-launched ballistic missile has the potential to have a longer range, but the version supplied by Washington is limited to about 160 kilometers. Thus, with the help of Taurus, Ukraine could attack targets that are currently inaccessible, for example, in Crimea.

The Taurus, 5.1 meters long and weighing 1,400 kilograms, has many features that make this weapon suitable for attacking high-value targets. It can be installed on a variety of combat aircraft, including the F-18 and Tornado, but after modification it can be used on the Su-24, which Ukraine itself operates, and on the F-16, which the country will receive later this year.

Once launched, the two wings rotate outward and four independently operating navigation systems guide the Taurus, following the contours of the terrain, to its target. The missile is resistant to jamming, resistant to electronic warfare systems that the Russians use to deceive incoming missiles and drones. The Taurus is difficult to see on radar due to its stealth, and this is complicated by the fact that the weapon travels at Mach 0.95 (1,173 kilometers per hour, just below the speed of sound) for several tens of meters. above sea level. Ground ones fly.

Underground bunkers

Once close to the target, the Taurus rises to a higher altitude to identify the target and generate the speed necessary to overcome it. This influence makes the Taurus KEPD 350 the most sought-after weapon system for Ukraine. See name: Taurus. It’s not just the word “bull”, it’s an acronym for Target Adaptive Unitary and Dispenser Robotic Ubiquity System. Addition KEPD stands for Kinetic Energy Penetrator and Destroyer.

The weapon can penetrate various layers, such as underground bunkers or command centers, before detonating the 480kg explosive charge. According to the manufacturer, the weapon owes these properties to its smart Mephisto warhead with a double explosive charge. The moment of the explosion can be programmed so that the damage is greatest.

This makes the Taurus ideal for attacking underground targets or complex multi-layer structures. This includes one of Kyiv’s most sought-after targets – and this is not a military secret – the Crimean Bridge. This eighteen-kilometer-long structure forms a vital link for Moscow between the occupied peninsula and the Russian mainland. Over the past two years, Ukraine has attacked the bridge several times, both from air and sea, but each time the attack has been insufficient to permanently disable the bridge. “The Taurus is the best weapon in the Western arsenal for destroying bridges,” German defense expert Fabian Hoffmann recently told the Kyiv Independent.

A demonstrator in Berlin calls on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP

Ammunition shortage

Ukraine has another reason to continue asking Berlin for a Taurus. Since the beginning of this year, the Army has been grappling with a growing ammunition shortage, largely due to a lack of new American support. A shortage would lead, among other things, to the loss of the city of Avdeevka.

Since May last year, Kyiv has used dozens of Storm Shadows and Scalps, including in an attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, but British and French stocks of these cruise missiles are limited. It is said that before the massive Russian invasion of Ukraine there were just under a thousand Storm Shadows in the UK and around four hundred Scalps in France.

Germany has according to weapons expert Hoffman about six hundred Taurus missiles. About half of them could be deployed immediately; the rest must be modernized. In addition to Germany, Spain (43 units) and South Korea (260) also have Taurus in their arsenal. But both countries will have to get permission from Berlin before supplying missiles to Ukraine, and that chance is slim.

The UK is now trying to help Ukraine get more Storm Shadows in a different way. London could supply Ukraine with more cruise missiles if Germany is ready to fill Britain’s deficit with Taurus missiles. A week and a half ago, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said she was open to such a deal.

Ukraine still hopes for help from other sources. Last month, Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Sergi Naev said his country would receive unspecified cruise missiles once F-16s, including from the Netherlands, were delivered to Ukraine. F-16s are expected in Ukraine around summer.

Graphics: Roland Blokhuizen

Share Write to the editor