India, the new frontier of Italian wine exports

India is the fifth largest economy in the world. A country with enormous potential, a hypothetically boundless market, but one in which wine has never managed to break through. Yet in recent years, with Italy having suffered a slight contraction in its wine exports (-0.8%), India presents itself as a unique opportunity for Italian exporters.

According to data released by the Indian Ministry of Commerce, during the current fiscal year, India imported wines worth $170.48 million, showing an increase of 500% compared to the previous year. While global alcoholic beverage volumes slowed in 2022 (-1%), alcohol volumes in India increased by 12%. This explosive increase in imports reflects not only a change in consumer preferences, but also an increased availability of fine wines in the Indian market, along with a growth in average income.

“India is one of the few large alcoholic beverage markets in the world to show consistent growth momentum, which is expected to continue,” Jason Holway, senior research consultant at the institute, told The Drink Business.

The future prospects of the Indian wine market are equally promising. According to Technavio’s forecasts, the wine market in India is expected to grow by 30% during 2024. With a young and growing population, estimated at 1.43 billion people, India represents a huge and ever-expanding market .

To support this positive trend, the Indian government has taken actions to reduce taxes and simplify the regulatory framework for wine importers. Recently signed free trade agreements with key countries such as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein include a significant reduction in taxes on alcohol, indicating greater openness towards foreign investment and international trade in the wine sector.

Indian Confederation of Alcoholic Beverages (CIABC) director general Vinod Giri said reducing customs duties to a fair, sustainable and time-bound level will support the domestic industry. Wines priced between $5 and under $15 will see a tariff reduction of 150% to 100% in the first year, then gradually decrease to 50% over 10 years. For wines costing $15 or more, the initial duty reduction will go from 150% to 75%, then reduce to 25% after 10 years.

The flagship of this growing interest are international fairs such as Vinexpo India and ProWein, which have already planned events during 2024, offering exporters a unique opportunity to establish commercial contacts and seize the opportunities offered by the Indian wine market in rapid growth.