There have been no Unilever teas on the shelves for several years now. And no margarine. And there are no frozen peas or fish sticks for a long time. Like many other conglomerates – think GE, Philips and Siemens – Unilever has decided to focus on a few products in recent years and no longer wants to do everything. It was announced this week that Unilever’s ice cream division, known for Magnum, Raket, Hertog IJs and Ben & Jerry’s, is the latest division to be sold. Why does Unilever choose this?

Anyone who read Unilever’s press release last week may have thought about the ice cream division: why didn’t they get rid of it sooner? The British multinational with Dutch roots says its ice cream division is better off without the yoke of its parent company. According to Unilever, producing, transporting and selling ice cream is a different business than selling all of the company’s other products, such as shampoos, face creams, detergents and cans of soup. Ice cream needs to be frozen throughout the process, but not all other foods. Selling packaged ice cream has other distribution channels. At the snack bar and football canteen you can buy Calippo, but not canned soup.

Storing anything cold has become much more expensive in recent years due to high energy prices, meaning profit margins on ice cream are significantly lower compared to Unilever’s other product lines. For soaps, shampoos and other personal care products in particular, Unilever manages to retain more than 20 percent of its sales revenue after costs. For ice cream, the figure was less than 10 percent last year.

Anyone who read the press release may have thought: Why wasn’t the ice cream division liquidated sooner?

The conclusion of chairman Hein Schumacher, who took office last year, seems very logical: get off the ice. Unilever believes the ice cream company, which will be spun off at the end of 2025, will thrive independently: more focus, more innovation, better marketing. There were similar controversies surrounding frozen products that were sold in 2007. Both for margarines (2017) and for the tea division (2022).

But Unilever was founded in 1929 on completely opposite grounds: a London soap seller and a Rotterdam margarine seller believed that together they could achieve more than they could alone. Since some of the raw materials were the same, both companies had stronger combined purchasing power. And from a sales perspective, Unilever as a single company could have more leverage in negotiations. Even when it came to risk sharing, marketing expertise, talent development and financing, conglomeration was long thought to be a good idea.

Conglomerate discount



Many directors and their shareholders have moved away from this since the 1990s, says Koen de Vuyst, retail and consumer partner at consultancy Oliver Wyman. “While it used to be that bigger was better, there has been pressure on large companies to prove the added value of large portfolios.” Many large companies then decided to concentrate on those parts that had more “synergy” and get rid of other business units. “Large companies with misaligned business portfolios that failed to do so were punished with a lower market share price: the conglomerate discount.”

Parts that have been spun off (such as NXP and ASML from Philips) often grow much faster regardless of the parent company. According to Marcel Smits, who once started at Unilever and was responsible for breaking up food and coffee company Sara Lee as CEO, the split could be more rewarding because each part could attract its own enthusiastic investors. “Sara Lee had investors who were interested in coffee and wanted nothing to do with the American meat companies that were part of it. And there were American investors who loved meat but knew absolutely nothing about European coffee.”

The sale of the ice cream division could bring Unilever and shareholders between 10 and 15 billion euros, regardless of whether an IPO or sale to private equity is chosen, the Financial Times writes. Unilever’s decision to spin off its ice cream division also met with approval from several shareholders, including activist investor Nelson Peltz. In 2022, he took a leadership position at Unilever due to dissatisfaction with the company’s financial performance.

Is a company split just about shareholder value? Smits, who now invests in start-up entrepreneurs, dismisses this. “Yes, when I started at Sara Lee, a share of the company was worth 10 euros, and after the split, when I left, investors had 30 euros in their pockets. So the shareholders made a lot of money there. But the point, of course, is not only that. It’s also about better management. For strategic freedom to manage such a unit.”

Especially if you care about all of the company’s shareholders, Smits says you should make decisions like these. “The reason why companies that split up often do better is because they have lost all levels of management. In such a conglomerate, the top level ends up knowing little. They should have an understanding of ice cream and shampoo. The people in the ice cream department have to constantly ask these people for permission to invest. You see that if a split company loses that level of management, the quality of decisions made increases.”

“Butter was the enemy”

Some experts cite Upfield as an example. It is the former margarine part of Unilever, known for Becel and Blue Band among others, which was bought by investor KKR in 2017. Under new ownership, Upfield began positioning its products as “plant-derived oils.” “At Unilever, it would have been like swearing in church, because butter was the enemy,” says Smits. “Whereas vegetable oil follows the trend toward plant-based meats.”

Upfield itself writes in its annual reports that the business model has undergone a “far-reaching transformation” since the split, both in terms of production and digital investment, and in terms of a “new culture”. It hasn’t done Upfield any harm: since the split was final, turnover has increased by 20 percent and operating profit has more than doubled.

And the advantage of greater market power for a company like Unilever? During negotiations with supermarkets over the purchase price, the British company could threaten to stop supplying all its products. According to PwC specialist Wilmer Kloosterziel (who once worked at Unilever), this advantage has diminished significantly in recent years. “Unilever and a number of other food suppliers have long been dominant players in the highly fragmented supermarket market. But if you look now, you will see that there are only a few players left in this market who are even organizing across national borders.” For example, Jumbo recently joined two major European purchasing organizations. According to Kloosterziel, the same applies to raw material suppliers.

former boss Sara Lee Marcel Smits When a divided company loses a layer of managers, the quality of decisions made increases

Where does that leave Unilever now? Proceeds from the sale of the unit could provide an opportunity to invest in other parts or make another major purchase on its own, Kloosterziel said. “For example, you can offer an innovative product that is widely distributed in only one or two countries, taking advantage of the global distribution network that a company like Unilever simply has. Then a larger company really offers an advantage.”

However, various experts won’t be surprised if things don’t end in ice. After all, Unilever remains a company that produces two different types of products: food on the one hand, and care and household products on the other. They don’t think further separation is a crazy idea. “Of course, it’s very difficult for a company with such a history to offer this,” says Smits. “At the time, everyone at Sara Lee thought it was a flawed company, but at Unilever things are completely different. There really is even more synergy between the parts. But ultimately, the conglomerate is a complicated story. For shareholders, but also for employees. »

