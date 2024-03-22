For a long time, the rise and fall of gasoline prices did not give people peace. Fuel prices seemed to have stabilized somewhat over the past few months, but prices have risen every week since the start of the year. This week the price of 95 euros even reached its highest level since October 2023. It doesn’t look like gas prices will drop anytime soon.

The recommended retail price for a liter of petrol is currently 2.20 euros. At most gas stations you don’t pay this because the gas station owners take a discount. It depends a little on where you live, but typically you’ll pay around two euros for a liter of petrol. This will remain the case for some time, says Paul van Selms of United Consumers.

Why won’t gasoline prices fall?

Van Selms and his company track fuel prices every day. He explains to Nu.nl why gasoline prices are rising so much. “Russia itself burns a lot of oil, and some refineries in the US are closed. This means there is less supply and the price goes up,” explains Van Selms.

Additionally, there is another unknown factor that may affect prices. “The wars currently taking place in the world continue to escalate. For example, you see that the Houthis in Yemen continue to bomb ships. They haven’t hit the tanker yet, but it’s a matter of time,” says Van Selms. If such a ship loses its cargo of fuel, the reserves will become even smaller. Oh, and suddenly there is a puddle of thousands of liters of gasoline and diesel fuel in the Red Sea.