Almost every bus Volkswagen has ever produced can be ordered as a campervan. These models are called California or Westfalia, depending on the series. Most of them are based on the Volkswagen Transporter. For identification. Buzz, we have plans for an electric California, but we’ll have to be patient.

Volkswagen recently released a “faster” version of the ID. Buzz opened up. This new ID. The Buzz GTX has a larger battery and should theoretically have a longer range. Very convenient if you want to go to Lake Garda with your California and don’t want to charge every two hours. The new GTX now has enough distractions on board to make the wait more bearable, like ChatGPT and a large panoramic roof.

What are the reasons for not having an ID card? Buzz Kemper

Lars Krause is head of sales and marketing at Volkswagen. According to him, both identification documents. Buzz and the California Icon. But there is simply no market for combining these two technologies. He told AutoCar: “I can tell you that we always start with the market and given the market performance and given our customers, it appears that in our opinion there is no demand for these types of vehicles right now.”

This doesn’t mean that Volkswagen never has an ID. The camper will have a blast. Krause says: “We expect demand for models like the ID. The excitement in California will only increase in a few years. This is why we are now focusing on finding a solution for Volkswagen ID. BuzzCalifornia. That’s why the car is not on the market yet.”

Standard identifier. The long-wheelbase Buzz already has a maximum permissible weight of 3,000 kilograms. The GTX will also get a larger battery. If you put a pop-up roof/tent on it, there’s a good chance the camper will weigh over 3,500kg. At this time you must have a C or C1 driver’s license or a truck driver’s license. And not every vacationer has this…