Kate Middleton holds the title of Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and has become a beloved figure within the British monarchy for her charisma. Before her integration into the Windsor family, Catherine worked as a waitress, simultaneously with her studies in Art History at the University of St. Andrews, where she first met Prince William, according to Britannica.

Recently, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton – real name – shared that she was diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales is currently receiving treatment in its initial stages, after generating controversy regarding her health and a photograph of her with her children that she herself admitted to having altered. Her marriage to William, who is next in line to the throne, was celebrated in 2011 at Westminster Abbey, capping a period of their love affair widely covered by the British media.

Catherine is the descendant of a former aviator and a former flight attendant, who achieved business success with a children’s party supply company, allowing them to finance their daughter’s university studies in Scotland. Likewise, her father comes from a lineage with connections in the country’s aristocracy.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton is the real name of the Princess of Wales. Photo: AFP

Upon marrying Prince William, Catherine assumed the title of Duchess of Cambridge, a position that she has taken advantage of to promote various social initiatives, including her support for charities focused on assisting children in vulnerable situations and people with addictions.

Who is Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales?

Kate was educated at private schools, starting at St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, then Downe House School and finally Marlborough College, a prestigious boarding school. After her graduation, she took a gap year, during which she participated in study and volunteer work programs in Chile, in addition to studying at the British Institute of Florence in Italy.

In 2001, she began studying Art History at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she met Prince William. They both lived in the same student residence building and shared classes, which allowed them to develop a friendship that eventually turned into a romance.

Kate met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews in 2001. Photo: AFP

Kate and William went public with their relationship in 2004. Despite facing media scrutiny and a brief separation in 2007, their relationship grew stronger over time. The announcement of their engagement came in November 2010, after William proposed to Kate with her mother, Princess Diana’s, engagement ring during a trip to Kenya. This is the chronology of Kate Middleton and the monarchy:

2001: Meets Prince William at the University of St. Andrews. 2002-2005: Lives in the same accommodation as William and other university classmates. 2003: Begins a relationship with Prince William during the Christmas holidays. 2004: Reportedly first public appearance of both, during a skiing holiday in Switzerland. 2007: she breaks up with Prince William, although they resume their relationship months later. October 2010: she becomes engaged to Prince William during a trip to Kenya. November 2010: Prince Charles officially announces the worldwide engagement. April 2011: the Middleton family coat of arms is presented. April 2011: she marries Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey, thus becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge. 2011: The Duke and Duchess take up residence in an apartment within Kensington Palace in London. January 2012: Announces the four charities she will support as a patron: The Art Room, which helps disadvantaged children express themselves through Of art; the National Portrait Gallery, which houses a famous collection of royal paintings and photographs; East Anglia Children’s Hospices, which helps children with life-threatening conditions, and Action on Addiction, which assists people with addiction problems.March 2012: Makes first official public speech at the Children’s Hospice in East Anglia. East Anglia in Ipswich, England. 2012: French magazine Closer publishes photographs of the Duchess sunbathing topless, in private. The images are also published in the Daily Star newspaper.

Kate announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages.” Photo: AFP

September 17, 2012: The Duchess and Prince William file a complaint in France against the photographer who took the photos of Kate sunbathing topless. They seek compensation and prevent further dissemination of the photos. The French magazine Closer, the Irish Daily Star and the Italian magazine Chi have published some of the topless photos.December 3, 2012: The Royal Family announces that the Duchess is pregnant. According to her announcement, she is admitted to the hospital with acute morning sickness.July 22, 2013: The Duchess gives birth to the couple’s first child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. The baby is named George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.May 2, 2015: The Duchess gives birth to the couple’s second child, a girl weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. The baby is named Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.April 30, 2016: As part of a partnership with the British National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess appears on the cover of the centenary issue of British Vogue fashion magazine and hangs two of her portraits in the gallery.September 4, 2017: Kensington Palace issues a statement saying the Duchess is pregnant. The baby will be her and Prince William’s third child.September 5, 2017: French court rules that photos of the Duchess sunbathing topless constitute invasion of privacy, awarding her and Prince William 100,000 euros (about $119,000) for damages. April 23, 2018: The duchess gives birth to the couple’s third child, a boy who weighs 8 pounds, 7 ounces. The newborn is named Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.June 18, 2021: The Duchess opens the Royal Early Childhood Foundation Centre. In a video announcing the opening of the centre, the Duchess says the aim is to “raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of life for our future outcomes”. January 2024: Kensington Palace reports that the Princess of Wales He will spend up to two weeks in hospital recovering from successful abdominal surgery. According to the palace, she will be absent from official duties for two to three months, and her return will be subject to medical advice. March 11, 2024: Kate apologizes for an edited official photograph that was removed by several international news agencies due to to concerns that it may have been altered. The photograph was the first officially released image of the princess since her abdominal surgery, and was published after weeks of intense public speculation and growing conspiracy theories on social media about her exact location and state of health.March 22, 2024 : Kate announces that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment. The news, which the princess described as a “hard blow,” was announced via video message. The news comes two months after Kate temporarily retired from public life, following what Kensington Palace reported at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.