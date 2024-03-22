On November 10, 2023, at 7 a.m., a crack opened in the depths of the Icelandic Reykjanes Peninsula at a depth of about 6 kilometers. Immediately, magma surged from the deeper reservoir into the weak spot. In the following weeks, the magma continued to expand vertically and horizontally. On December 18, an eruption occurred and lava flowed from underground.

This is evident from the accurate reconstruction of the magma flow. The study was published last week in the journal Science – exceptionally fast for a scientific study.

The December 18 eruption made headlines around the world, including because the village of Grindavik had to be evacuated.

Last weekend there was another eruption at the same location on Reykjanes. “It calmed down again on Monday,” says geologist Freystein Sigmundsson of the University of Iceland and first author of the study. In an update on Wednesday, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said lava flow was “relatively stable.” But the danger is still great, especially northeast of Grindavik and in the village itself. The weather service warns of the sudden appearance of sinkholes, movement of cracks in the ground, lava flows and high concentrations of gases.

Iceland is a special place for geologists because it combines two phenomena. Two tectonic plates are moving apart, and the space formed between the plates is filled with rising and solidifying magma – so Iceland is growing by about 2 centimeters per year. In addition, under Iceland there is a mantle plume that delivers magma from the depths.

Magma influx

“The mantle plume mainly plays a role in volcanic eruptions, which occur more in central and eastern Iceland,” says geochemist Janne Koornif from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. She was not involved in the investigation. “The recent eruptions at Reykjanes are more related to the divergence of the Earth’s plates.” When it moves apart, the underground rock seems to stretch. The tensile stress increases until the rock cracks somewhere. This creates space for magma to flow.

The Reykjanes volcanic system has become active again since late 2019 after many hundreds of years of dormancy. According to modern ideas, the system “awakens” every 800–1000 years. The previous period of volcanic activity lasted from 950 to 1240 AD.

Lava flows from a volcano near Grindavik last Wednesday.

Photo by Marco di Marco/AP

To reconstruct the events around November 10 last year, researchers used satellite images that show minute deformations of the Earth’s surface, combined with earthquake data. They’re using computer models to try to figure out what’s going on deep underground. “If the ground is rising, it most likely means the magma reservoir is filling up and the magma is unable to escape. Then the pressure increases,” says Sigmundsson.

In their reconstruction, the researchers see that on November 10, from 7 a.m. (world time), magma begins to migrate from a depth of about 6 km. In the following hours, the magma initially moves predominantly in a northeast direction, but from 15:23 also in a southwest direction. It also migrates upward to the Earth’s surface. Especially around 18:00, the magma flow speed is very high for a while. According to geologists’ calculations, the flow rate is 7400 m3 per second. This is 2.5 times the flow of the Rhine at Lobita this Saturday. At 18:30 magma is already under Grindavik. Then the road continues towards the sea.

As a result of the penetration of magma into the rock, a so-called dike is formed. “We don’t really have a word for it in Dutch, but the word ‘gang’ comes closest to us,” says Courneef. “Imagine the shape of a slab or wall, but very large and made of magma.”

Length 15 km.

Ultimately, the dike examined in this study reaches a length of 15 km, a height of 5 km and an average width of several meters. Koorniff calls the research “interesting” but sees that the computer models have “necessary uncertainty.”

In their publication, the researchers also briefly describe the eruption that occurred from January 14 to 16 in the same area. A dam was also formed. Sigmundsson: “But we didn’t see any further dam formation during last weekend’s eruption.”

He expects one of two scenarios in the coming months. Or the eruption stabilizes and continues to smolder at a calm level. Or it stops, after which the underground pressure increases again and a new eruption occurs. “The last scenario is the most difficult for society because it often occurs suddenly. The eruption last weekend happened without warning.”

