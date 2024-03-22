Home Technology

Meta is working on developing the feature on Android, an ideal solution for those who don’t like voice messages.

The transcription of WhatsApp voice messages arrived on iOS a year ago, this feature will soon also concern Android. Meta, in fact, is working on the development of what could represent a solution for those who prefer written messages to voice messages. This is because voice messages facilitate communication for those who send them, but this does not apply to the recipients. In fact, most of the time they are messages that go into excessive detail, which may take longer than expected to listen to. And we know that time is always in short supply these days, so speeding up the use of the messaging app would be ideal.

The SpAndroid website spreads rumors about the phase that is useful for implementing the transcription of WhatsApp voice messages on Android too. To find clues and previews, the latest beta of the Meta-owned app (WhatsApp 2.24.7.7) was analyzed. Through this analysis, it was discovered that the Android version of the voice message transcription feature is currently under development. The managers of the technical department of the well-known messaging application are working to make a stable version of this innovative function available. The release date has not yet been released, activation will require 150 MB of additional data.

In terms of security, there will be no need to worry, as user privacy will be a priority for WhatsApp even from the moment of distribution of voice message transcription for Android. And this will be made possible thanks to end-to-end encrypted transcriptions, which will use the smartphone’s voice recognition system. Those who use the messaging app will thus have no problems in the process of converting voice messages into text. It should be remembered that this function is already present in other applications such as Google Messages and Telegram, although there are some restrictions for non-premium users.

