During the last week, an alert has emerged in Japan due to a worrying increase in cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS). It is a bacterial infection that can be fatal and has been called “flesh-eating disease,” because in the most serious cases it has caused necrosis in the connective tissues that are located on the muscles.

“It is estimated that 30% of STSS cases end in death because symptoms can suddenly worsen. There is concern that the disease will spread further in Japan because strains that have high virulence have been confirmed,” the newspaper said. Asahi Shimbun, one of the largest in Japan.

It has also been noted that this infection is especially dangerous among adults over 30 years of age and that several deaths have already been reported in a matter of hours due to multiple organ failures.

How has the bacteria spread in Japan?

This disease has an origin that dates back to 1992, since that year an average of 100 to 200 cases have been reported annually, however, the number has already surpassed records throughout 2023.

Japanese doctors have already indicated through local media that, for the most part, infected people do not have symptoms and, if they do, they are usually sore throat, fever, diarrhea, vomiting or fatigue.

It was the Minister of Health, Keizo Takemi, who informed the authorities that the reason for the increase in infections was unknown and is believed to be related to the rebound in respiratory diseases after the elimination of restrictions during the pandemic.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions