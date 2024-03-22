The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that it filed an “amicus curiae” appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in opposition to Texas’ SB4 immigration law. However, what is the nature of this resource?

According to the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), the term “amicus curiae” comes from Latin and literally translates as “friend of the court.” Originated in Roman law and widely used in the Anglo-Saxon legal system, its purpose is to allow the intervention of third parties who are not a direct party to a dispute, but who have a legitimate and justified interest in its resolution.

These third parties may voluntarily submit technical opinions that contain elements that may be significant from a legal perspective for the judge when making a decision on the case in question.

Some of its features include:

• Allow outside third parties specialized in a certain subject to participate in a trial.

• Seek a specific technical opinion on the case or the contribution of legal elements important to the judge.

• Promote social participation in the defense of human rights.

• Provide the judge with the alternative of being able to request a technical opinion when he deems it necessary.

• The content expressed in an Amicus Curiae is not limited to formulating arguments of a legal nature, but may contain opinions prepared by experts with recognized experience on any matter that is relevant in the resolution of the corresponding trial.

• Search for new arguments.

At the moment, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) has received six “amicus curiae” against political-electoral reforms, one of them was on March 15, 2023, where members of the Citizen Movement political party presented the first before the Supreme Court, to demonstrate the legislative violations of the regime in the electoral reform, as they reported.

