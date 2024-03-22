We all have a name that gives us identity and differentiates us from others, but in Mexico there are some that are positioned as the most successful, when we talk about leadership positions in our country and here we will tell you more details.

Through meticulous analysis, Cvapp revealed the names that are, surprisingly, most often found at the top of Mexico’s corporate pyramid, as well as the reality of gender disparities in these authority roles.

To carry out this study, 3,303 LinkedIn profiles in Mexico were collected and analyzed.

The most successful names in Mexico

1 Carlos 85 2 José 73 3 Alejandro 65 4 Juan 64 5 Luis 55 6 Jorge 42 7 Eduardo 40 8 Ricardo 40 9 Miguel 33 10 Roberto 31

If your name is Carlos, you’re in luck. It is the most common name both among CEOs in Mexico and in positions of power in general. He is followed by José (or Jose), Alejandro, Juan and Luis.

But this analysis reveals another interesting trend: all the names on the list are male.

Only 28% of power positions are occupied by women

The reality, as presented by the data, is impossible to ignore: in Mexico, the gender gap in leadership positions continues to be a great challenge in our progress towards equality.

Men represent a resounding 72.4% of the leadership, occupying positions ranging from management to the executive presidency, evidencing their predominance in the decision-making ranks.

On the other hand, women constitute 28% of positions of power. Their presence in positions of power, although growing, underscores the struggles and challenges they face in a predominantly male environment.

In summary:

Carlos stands out as the most successful name in the business field, with 85 appearances. There are more CEOs named Carlos, Jose and Alejandro than female CEOs. The 10 most frequent names in leadership roles correspond exclusively to men. One in four figures in positions of authority are women, indicating a 72.4% male presence in leadership.

With information from Cvapp

