Situation. According to forecasters, the anticyclonic hegemony that has established over Western Europe over the past 24 hours will not last long. There are two actions that will try to distance it from Italy, and they will partially succeed. One of them is imminent from Eastern Europe, where a cold pocket is moving disturbance that will reach us between tonight and Friday morning. Another, more acute one, is from the North Atlantic, where a deep cyclonic vortex is brewing, which will gradually decrease in latitude and bring disturbances to our territory between Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to localized intense events. In particular, this second action will have an important continuation in the first half of Easter week, as it will bring bad weather conditions throughout Western Europe, as well as in our country. In the meantime, let’s look at the days that will lead us to Palm Sunday.

Friday. North: Stable and generally sunny weather in all regions, with the exception of fog or low clouds in the mornings over the Po Valley and widespread fog. Stable temperature, maximum from 17 to 22.

Center: Mostly sunshine, except for some clouds in the morning in Abruzzo and the lower Marche, where there will be light rain that is ending. Stable temperature, maximum from 17 to 22.

South: Unstable at times, with occasional showers in peninsular areas extending north of Sicily. Temperatures are falling. Maximum from 14 to 19.

Saturday.North: Worse in the northwest, with showers reaching Triveneto throughout the day and snow depths in the Alps dropping to 800 metres. Better in Emilia-Romagna. Stable temperature, maximum from 17 to 21.

Center: Clouds over the Tyrrhenian region and light rain in Tuscany. The Adriatic regions are sunny or at most cloudy. Stable temperature, maximum from 17 to 22.

South: Harmless clusters in western Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian Peninsula. More sunshine elsewhere. Stable temperatures. Maximum from 14 to 19.

Sunday. North: Mostly sunny in the morning, except for wet snow on the edges of the Alps. Thickening in the afternoon in Triveneto and Emilia-Romagna, without phenomena. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 13 to 16.

Center: Variable in the Adriatic region, with showers extending from Marche to Abruzzo and Umbria, sunnier on the Tyrrhenian side. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 16 to 20.

South: partly sunny weather, with the exception of clouds in the morning in Campania and rain in the Apennines in the evening. Stable temperatures. Maximum from 15 to 19.

FRIDAY: Moist penetrations reach the region, causing large amounts of clouds with mostly cloudy to very cloudy skies but no significant events. Particularly on the northern coast, skies are initially lightly to partly cloudy, but cloudiness increases from the afternoon onwards; on the southern coasts and in the Apennines the sky is mostly very cloudy or overcast, except for partial clearing in the afternoon; scattered clouds interspersed with sunshine over the northern plains and the capital during the day; on the southern plains the sky is very cloudy or overcast with a tendency to clear in the evening; in the sub-Apennines, scattered clouds alternate with timid clearings with a tendency towards a gradual increase in cloudiness up to very cloudy clouds. Light winds from the northeast quadrants move into the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2400 meters. The sea is rough to slightly rough.

SATURDAY: Moist penetrations reach the region, causing large amounts of clouds with mostly cloudy to very cloudy skies but no significant events. In particular, on the northern coasts, southern coasts, in the Podapennines and in the Apennines, scattered clouds alternate with clearing with a tendency to thicken the cover in the evening up to cloudy or very cloudy skies; on the northern plains, scattered clouds alternating with timid openings with a tendency to gradually increase cloudiness up to a very cloudy sky; in the capital it is mostly cloudy or cloudy, with the exception of partial clearing in the afternoon; Southern Plains Very cloudy to cloudy all day with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Light winds from the northeast quadrants weaken and move into the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2700 meters. The sea is slightly rough.

SUNDAY: Dry currents move in in the evening, causing quick clearing after a cloudy to very cloudy day. Particularly on the northern coasts and in the capital, the day was mostly cloudy, apart from some scattered clouds in the morning; on the south coast, very cloudy to cloudy skies with large clearings late in the evening to clear to slightly cloudy skies; on the northern plains there are scattered clouds alternating with sunshine during the day; on the southern plains the sky is very cloudy or overcast with a tendency to clear in the evening; Over the Apennines, gray or foggy skies in the morning. Worse afternoon from light rain; It was a gray day in the Apennines with very cloudy to overcast skies and some evening rain. Light winds from the southeast quadrants weaken and move into the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2400 meters. Very stormy sea.

BLIND INSTABILITY ON THE 22ND (FOLLOWED BY THE 24TH, ESPECIALLY IN THE APPENINES) BEFORE THE DISTURBANCE BETWEEN 26 AND 27 – Some fast unstable notes could break through on the 21st late in the evening-night and then on March 22; subsequently local, especially towards the Apennines in the afternoon-evening of March 24. The days will pass with partly cloudy skies, even thickening at times or mixed with thick fogs or layers of fog during the coldest hours, especially in the valleys and coasts; more sunny moments in the afternoon. On the plains the temperature is about 17-20°C. Between the 26th and 27th there will likely be a disturbance, heralding showers and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by intense southerly winds and a drop in maximum values ​​by several points. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the weather that awaits us over the next few days and therefore between Holy Saturday, the Easter holidays and April 2nd.

