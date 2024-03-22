The weather in Monterrey for this Friday, March 22, predicts that there will be clear skies with 29 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 31 degrees.
In relation to humidity, it will be around 22%.
Additionally, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 20 degrees.
As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with northwest winds that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey
Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 18
Sunday, March 24, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 18
Monday, March 25, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 20
Tuesday March 26, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 17
Wednesday, March 27, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 15
Thursday March 28, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 16
Friday, March 29, 2024: some clouds, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 18
