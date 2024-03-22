The weather in Mexico City for this Friday, March 22, determines that there will be clear skies with 26 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 15%.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City
Saturday March 23, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13
Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11
Monday March 25, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 9
Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 11
Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 11
Thursday, March 28, 2024: Clear skies, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 10
Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12
