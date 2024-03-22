The weather in Mexico City for this Friday, March 22, determines that there will be clear skies with 26 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 12 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 15%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Saturday March 23, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 13

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11

Monday March 25, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 9

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 11

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 11

Thursday, March 28, 2024: Clear skies, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 10

Friday, March 29, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

What will the weather be like in other cities?

Weather in Puerto Vallarta

Climate in Mazamitla

Weather in Chapala

Weather in El Salto

Weather in Tlaquepaque

Weather in Tonala

Weather in Monterrey

Climate in Tapalpa

Weather in Cancun

Weather in Tlajomulco de Zuniga

Weather in Zapopan

Weather in Guadalajara

Weather in Tepatitlán de Morelos

Themes

Climate in Mexico City Climate

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions