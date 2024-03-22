The weather in Cancun for this Friday, March 22, reports that there will be moderate rain with 34 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 35 degrees.

As announced, the weather presents a 64% probability of rain with winds from the South that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 42%.

In addition, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 23 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Saturday, March 23, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 21

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 32 and minimum temperature of 17

Monday March 25, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 20

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 24

Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 24

Thursday, March 28, 2024: Moderate rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 23

Friday, March 29, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 23

