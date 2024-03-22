With an Instagram post Veronica Ferrero talks about the path she is facing with Davide Simonetta to become parents

We are all different both physically and mentally. Precisely for this reason, no person should be judged for their choices. In fact, in many circumstances, a choice is dictated by a much broader and more complex context which could however change over time, leading us to reevaluate our decisions. Precisely this change led Veronica Ferraro and Davide Simonetta to make an important decision. Let’s find out what is happening in the couple’s life.

Veronica Ferraro and Davide Simonetta

Davide Simonetta and Veronica Ferrero will soon cross the aisle to get married. The couple, after meeting almost by chance, began a solid and strong love story. He is an author and music producer who boasts important names in his CV such as Tiziano Ferro, Blanco and a collaboration with Fedez which allowed him to meet his future bride. In fact, Veronica Ferrero is a dear friend of Chiara Ferragni. The two young women were pioneers in the field of influencers.

Veronica, like all digital entrepreneurs, is very present on social media, but today she decided to share something very personal and intimate. In fact, just as you write in your post, you don’t usually share your private life, but given the delicate and perhaps little discussed topic, you decided to tell your personal experience. The young woman explains that for some time Davide and I have decided to expand the family with a child. However, problems arose right from the start. The 34-year-old and her partner underwent tests which showed they were both having trouble conceiving naturally.

Veronica Ferrero says she was not discouraged after receiving this news. And she narrates with a series of photos and a very personal description the path she is facing together with Davide. Veronica Ferraro writes:

“I first wanted to be a mother at 34, when I met the love of my life and the only man I imagined as the father of my children. By now most of my friends around me already had families, but I never felt it as a burden, because I know that each of us’s lives follow different paths”

The influencer wanted to share his experience to send a message of solidarity to all couples in the world who, like them, are facing these problems. An important message, which highlights a topic that is very often not discussed.