This March 22, World Water Day is celebrated, with the intention of raising awareness about the proper use of the vital liquid.

In this regard, the platform for managing and reducing expenses for electricity, gas, Internet, telephone, alarms and insurance for companies and homes, Selectra, carried out an analysis on water consumption in Mexico, as part of the awareness actions about use and savings, in addition, pointing out that spending usually skyrockets with the arrival of the hot season.

In a statement, the company said that taking into account the activities that a person usually performs in daily life, it is estimated that a person in Mexico can consume 125 liters of water per day, an average that exceeds the recommended consumption of 90 daily liters per person.

Small actions to save water and avoid the crisis

Selectra indicates that day-to-day activities and water leaks can increase our consumption if caution and awareness are not taken, which is why they advise that:

As a water leak can waste up to 600 liters a day, it is advisable to check all installations to avoid this waste. If you close the shower while soaping yourself, you can save up to 12 liters of water. A washing machine can consume up to 90 liters of water, remember to use it when it is full of clothes If you collect the shower water in a bucket while it is heating, you can save up to 30 liters Using saving devices helps save up to 7,300 liters per person per year

